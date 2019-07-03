Former Kentucky, NFL quarterback Jared Lorenzen dead at 38

Jared Lorenzen , the lefthanded quarterback known as “Hefty Lefty” who set multiple University of Kentucky passing and offensive records before backing up Eli Manning on the New York Giants’ Super Bowl-winning 2007 team, died. He was 38. Lorenzen had battled heart and kidney problems, according to multiple reports. Weighing more than 300 pounds, Lorenzen became Kentucky’s all-time leader in passing yards (10,354), completions (862) and total offense (10,637 yards). Lorenzen was waived by the Indianapolis Colts in July 2008 after spending parts of four seasons with the Giants, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2004. Lorenzen struggled with his weight his whole life, tipping the scales at more than 500 pounds at one point after his football career ended. That inspired him to launch the Jared Lorenzen Project to help others lose weight. The video series documented his roller-coaster journey with weight loss.

The NFL said Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott won’t be suspended over an incident in Las Vegas. Police say there was altercation between Elliott and a security guard. Commissioner Roger Goodell determined Elliott didn’t violate the league’s personal conduct policy. Elliott met with Goodell a day before the NFL's decision was announced. The two-time NFL rushing champion tweeted a statement acknowledging a "poor decision" and vowing to avoid trouble.

Olympics

Blackmun received huge severance

The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee reported it had made a $2.4 million severance payment to its former chief executive, Scott Blackmun, when he stepped down under pressure in February 2018 in the wake of the gymnastics sexual abuse scandal. Blackmun faced heavy pressure and scrutiny for his role and alleged inaction as Michigan State physician Larry Nasser’s years of sexual assault involving USA Gymnastics came to light.

Basketball

Nelson named Holy Cross coach

Holy Cross named Marquette assistant Brett Nelson its basketball coach, replacing the retired Bill Carmody. Nelson helped guide Marquette to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2016-17 and 2018-19 . . . The Atlanta Hawks acquired veteran forward Chandler Parsons in a trade that sent Miles Plumlee and Solomon Hill to the Memphis Grizzlies, said a person with knowledge of the situation. Parsons will make $25.1 million in the upcoming final year of his contract. Hill and Plumlee will make a combined $25.3 million on their expiring contracts . . . The Detroit Pistons and Markieff Morris, twin brother of former Celtics forward Marcus Morris, agreed on a two-year contract, said a person familiar with the situation.

Miscellany

Peru upsets Chile in Copa América

Peru stunned two-time defending champion Chile, 3-0, in the semifinals of the Copa América soccer tournament, setting up a final against host Brazil on Sunday. Edison Flores, Y oshimar Yotún and Paolo Guerrero scored a goal each for Peru . . .The Americans’ 2-1 victory over England in Tuesday’s Women’s World Cup soccer semifinal averaged nearly 8 million US viewers on English- and Spanish-language television. . . . Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill was transferred to the 60-day injured list with a left forearm strain . . . Domestic assault charges against Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera were dismissed after his girlfriend declined to press charges. Major League Baseball said Herrera will remain on leave through Friday, when his case will be reevaluated.