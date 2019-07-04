Trey Flowers left a big hole to fill on the Patriots defensive line

Flowers’s void will be the hardest to fill, as there simply aren’t a ton of players with his versatility and disruptability. He was a relentless edge pursuer who could get under opponents’ pads and use his strength and leverage to knock them back. Flowers also had the quickness to shift inside and consistently beat interior linemen up the gut.

The first level of the Patriots defense will feature some fresh faces as the team revamps and rebuilds its front line after the departures of Trey Flowers and Malcom Brown in free agency.

(An occasional series on the key positional battles expected at Patriots training camp)

Brown was a solid and indefatigable tackle who never gave up on a play, as indicated by his strong back-side pursuit. However, he never developed the consistency expected of a first-round pick.

New England values versatility in all its position groupings, and that’s especially true on the defensive line, where guys play multiple positions and fill multiple roles not only from game to game but from play to play. It’s the reason players such as Flowers and Lawrence Guy are so valuable.

There’s a gaggle of young guys, and a big question is, can one of them (Keionta Davis, Ufomba Kamalu?) emerge into a Flowers-like role?

The Patriots moved quickly to shore up the line by trading for veterans Michael Bennett, an elite pass rusher, and signing Mike Pennel, a stout run defender.

As always, the Patriots will feature multiple looks and packages, but if they shift to more of a 3-4 base — and there was some evidence of that during minicamp — Bennett and Pennel will be counted on to be stalwarts as the team figures out a rotation around the newcomers.

There are plenty of candidates to play off the edge opposite Bennett, including Deatrich Wise, John Simon, Derek Rivers, Davis, Kamalu, Shilique Calhoun, Trent Harris, Nick Thurman, and Chase Winovich.

Wise has been a pretty consistent contributor over his first two seasons, and there’s no reason to think that won’t continue. He is long (6 feet 5 inches, 275 pounds), strong, and energetic.

This will be a big summer for Rivers, who missed his first season with injury and was caught in a bit of a numbers crunch last year. He’ll get lots of chances to earn a spot.

Ditto for the 6-4, 280-pound Davis, who showed flashes last year and is a definite breakout candidate. Kamalu falls into this category, too. He has great size (6-6, 295 pounds) and athleticism. It’ll be interesting to see how quickly he can develop during a full Foxborough camp.

Simon was signed midseason and fit in seamlessly as he was a valuable asset down the stretch.

Smart and savvy players will always have a role on this defense. Calhoun is listed as a linebacker but possesses the size (6-4, 250 pounds) and speed to suggest he could thrive as a hybrid.

Winovich was fun to watch during spring practices. He’s quick and has boundless energy. It’d be a stunner if he doesn’t make a decent impact on this defense.

Harris and Thurman have a lot of bodies to climb over to grab a place on this roster.

On the inside, Guy, Adam Butler, and Danny Shelton all return.

Guy is one of the most consistent, durable, and underrated players on this defense, no matter what technique he’s asked to play. Butler excels as an interior pass rusher in sub packages. A run stuffer, Shelton had his ups and downs last season, but a strong finish led to another contract.

David Parry, Thurman, and Byron Cowart will battle for interior spots and roster slots.

Parry (6-2, 317 pounds) is an old-fashioned throwback nose tackle. He can anchor against the run by stacking and shedding.

A rookie, Cowart has good size (6-3, 293 pounds) and strength. He battled consistency issues at Auburn but came on strong after a transfer to Maryland. With some polishing, he could emerge as a diamond in the rough this summer.

