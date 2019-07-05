Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi recovering from a stroke
Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi suffered a type of stroke known as a transient ischemic attack on Thursday, his foundation, Tedy’s Team, announced in a statement Friday.
“He recognized his warning signs immediately: arm weakness, face drooping and speech difficulties,” the statement said. “Tedy is recovering well, and would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for all they have done. Tedy and his family thank you for your ongoing encouragement, and kindly ask for privacy at this time.”
Bruschi, who played for the Patriots from 1996 to 2008, suffered a stroke for the first time in 2005 at age 31. He had just finished his ninth season with the Patriots was also found to have a congenital heart defect, according to previous Globe reports.
