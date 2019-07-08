Tedy Bruschi, recovering from a stroke, says he’s ‘doing much better’

Tedy Bruschi took to social media Monday morning to update fans on his recovery from his stroke on July 4.

The former Patriots linebacker said he lost use of his left arm that morning, and was slurring his speech. After his wife Heidi noticed the left side of his face was drooping, they immediately called 911 and took an ambulance to the hospital. He ended the post by thanking fans for their support, and to say that he’s “doing much better.”

Bruschi took to Instagram to share the news, along with a list of the warning signs of stroke.