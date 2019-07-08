scorecardresearch

Tedy Bruschi, recovering from a stroke, says he’s ‘doing much better’

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,July 8, 2019, 39 minutes ago
Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi ran the Boston Marathon in April.
Tedy Bruschi took to social media Monday morning to update fans on his recovery from his stroke on July 4.

The former Patriots linebacker said he lost use of his left arm that morning, and was slurring his speech. After his wife Heidi noticed the left side of his face was drooping, they immediately called 911 and took an ambulance to the hospital. He ended the post by thanking fans for their support, and to say that he’s “doing much better.”

Bruschi took to Instagram to share the news, along with a list of the warning signs of stroke.

Bruschi, 46, played for the Patriots from 1996 to 2008. He had his first stroke in 2005 when he was 31, just 10 days after he and the Patriots beat the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX and only three days after returning home from Hawaii where he played in the Pro Bowl. He was subsequently diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, the Globe reported at the time.

He has become an advocate for stroke awareness, and started a foundation, Tedy’s Team, to raise awareness fighting stroke. He ran his third Boston Marathon for the foundation in April.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.