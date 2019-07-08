Patriots announce schedule for first three days of training camp

Training camp is free and open to the public. Doors will open each day at 8 a.m., and practices will start at approximately at 9:15 a.m. In addition to watching players practice in preparation for the 2019 season, fans can enjoy additional activities like the Field Goal Kick and QB Challenge, as well as a GIF animation booth. All activities will conclude one-hour after practice ends.

The New England Patriots have released the schedule for the first three days of training camp July 25, 26, and 27 at Gillete Stadium in Foxborough.

Bruschi recovering

Tedy Bruschi took to social media Monday morning to update fans on his recovery from his stroke on July 4.

The former Patriots linebacker said he lost use of his left arm that morning, and was slurring his speech. After his wife Heidi noticed the left side of his face was drooping, they immediately called 911 and took an ambulance to the hospital. He ended the post by thanking fans for their support, and to say that he’s “doing much better.”

Bruschi shared the news on Instagram, along with a list of the warning signs of stroke.

Bruschi, 46, played for the Patriots from 1996 to 2008. He had his first stroke in 2005 when he was 31, just 10 days after he and the Patriots beat the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX and only three days after returning home from Hawaii where he played in the Pro Bowl. He was subsequently diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, the Globe reported at the time.

He has become an advocate for stroke awareness, and started a foundation, Tedy’s Team, to raise awareness fighting stroke. He ran his third Boston Marathon for the foundation in April.

No White House visit?

It appears the Patriots will not be visiting the White House this offseason, according to ESPN.

All but one of their previous five visits after winning a Super Bowl have come in April, with the latest they’ve visited coming on May 10, 2004 after winning Super Bowl XXXVIII. A visit now would be a logistical challenge, ESPN reported, because players and coaches are taking their final vacations before training camp starts.