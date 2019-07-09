Tom Brady reportedly played catch with Rob Gronkowski

As training camp approaches, Tom Brady has hosted numerous workout sessions with teammates such as N’Keal Harry and Julian Edelman. This time, according to MassLive, it was Rob Gronkowski who made an appearance. The Patriots tight end retired in March, but was reportedly seen catching passes from his former quarterback in a private workout at UCLA on Monday. The 30-year-old Gronkowski was in L.A. for a celebrity basketball game sponsored by Monster Energy.

It’s unclear what Gronk’s workout with Brady means, if anything, for his football future. Gronkowski recently commented on how he would feel during the NFL season, admitting, “I can’t really say how I’m going to feel about it when the games start rolling around and everything.”