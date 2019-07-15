The NFL’s bid to expand regular season a reckless pursuit of revenue

First detailed by the Wall Street Journal last Thursday, the 16-game player/18-game team season plan is among a few ideas for how to get to the NFL to its scheduling Holy Grail, but it’s by far the most jarring and lacking in logic. The NFL is the undisputed king of North American sports leagues. It reigns supreme with the revenue stream and endless interest to cement its rule. Everything the league touches turns to gold, but this proposal amounts to threatening, if not killing, the golden goose.

There are brilliant ideas, so-so ideas, bad ideas, and then there is the NFL’s latest plan to introduce and accommodate an 18-game regular season by limiting player participation to 16 games apiece, which is a first-ballot Hall of Fame horrendous idea.

Mark Cuban was right when he said of the NFL, “Pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered.” This proposal to get to 18 games feels in Cuban’s words vein, “hoggy.” It’s avarice over competitive integrity.

Two of the primary reasons the NFL is so popular and generates such devotion are competitive purity and scarcity. Every regular-season game feels like it must-watch to fans of a team because there are so few of them to enjoy — one per week, unless your team draws one of the dreaded Thursday night games. There’s no mid-June series against the Baltimore Orioles that beckons you to stream Netflix. With so few games in the regular season, nearly every game carries import for both teams. The NFL enjoys a greater level of regular-season urgency and competitive verve than any of its entertainment competitors among the so-called Big Four leagues. It’s the league’s not-so-secret weapon.

This ill-conceived proposal to get to 18 games would undermine all of that. Besides the feasibility of juggling which players are active for which games, another thankless task that would be foisted on coaches residing in a high-profile, pressure-cooker job, star players like Odell Beckham Jr. or Tom Brady sitting out a given game would telegraph to fans and television viewers that said game is less important and a lesser product. It would be the NFL equivalent of going to a bar where they water down the bottles of spirits in front of you to make them last longer.

The competitive sanctity of the NFL on a week-to-week basis is the backbone of its success. Weakening that in pursuit of getting overflowing coffers to overflow even faster seems foolhardy. The NFL could be the author of its own demise if it chases additional dollars with no sense.

An expansion of the season to 18 games would add an additional $2.5 billion in revenue to an approximately $15 billion business, according to the WSJ story. The stated aim of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is to grow the game to a $25 billion industry by 2027. Expanding the regular season has been an issue at the forefront of ownership’s wish list for a long time. But the league appears so desperate to do it that owners are willing to wreck the competitive integrity of the sport for the sake of additional television inventory.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the league’s two most brilliant football businessmen, were the owners who raised the prospect of expanding the regular season at the last bargaining session between the players’ union and the league, according to the WSJ report. The current NFL collective bargaining agreement, crafted with a big assist from Kraft, is due to expire following the 2020 season.

If you wonder why Bill Belichick harbors disdain for the non-football folks and NFL league office bureaucrats who shape the game, a proposal like this is exactly why. If this proposal were to become reality, it would probably be a boon to the Patriots. Belichick would master the Rubik’s Cube roster shuffle of however many players available for 16 games apiece with ease.

But an 18-game regular-season is a complete nonstarter with the NFL Players Association, which would rather have its members go back to playing in leather helmets than roll over for an 18-game season. The only way the NFLPA acquiesces is if the owners trade an expanded season for guaranteed contracts. That’s out of the question because the only thing the owners relish more than revenue is their control over the workforce.

Both NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and union president Eric Winston dismissed this 18-game season idea in no uncertain terms. Smith told ESPN, “I don’t see an 18-game schedule — under any circumstance —- being in the best interest of our players.”

The other issue for the NFL in pushing for an 18-game slate is that it makes the league look a bit hypocritical on player health and safety. In the league’s health and safety report, Goodell is quoted as saying, “Our effort to further the health and safety of our players remains our highest priority.”

The NFL has made tremendous strides in player well-being. However, playing more games is antithetical to the league’s player safety aims and completely contradictory to its crusade to cut down on injuries, particularly the rate of concussions.

It’s simple. More exposure equals more opportunities to get hurt.

This half-baked proposal to have players only play in 16 of 18 games in a season is a nod to that public relations reality and an attempt to sidestep a thorny issue. But it an attempt to do so in endangers what’s at the heart of the NFL’s success — unmatched competitive spirit attached to nearly every regular-season contest.

Plus, players don’t incur injuries only in games. They happen in practice. Extending the season would mean additional practice time, unless the players not playing each week just get personal byes and don’t have to show up to work. There would be a coaches’ rebellion if that took place. The coaches already detest the offseason, training camp, and practice prohibitions the owners handed the players in the last CBA. During the regular season, teams are limited to 14 padded practices per season, 11 of which must come in the first 11 weeks.

In the NFL’s mind, this proposal is simply swapping two meaningless preseason games for two meaningful regular-season games. But solving one issue by creating a host of others is counterproductive.

Ultimately, this idea is just unworkable. A more palatable idea for the players would be an expansion of the playoffs from 12 teams to 14. Players will put their bodies on the line for an additional opportunity to win a championship. They’re hard-wired to do so. Plus, adding two additional playoff games to the NFL’s television inventory would prove lucrative.

If the NFL nabobs are really hell-bent on expanding the regular season then how about moving to 17 games and ensuring that every team plays a neutral site or international game each season? Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy, a former NFL player, has already endorsed such an idea for schedule expansion. In exchange for a 17-game season, perhaps, owners agree to tweak the franchise tag, stipulating it can only be used once in a player’s career.

There are some creative solutions to upping the pro football product, but the 18/16 solution is not one of them. It should go straight into the dustbin of horrible sports concepts.

It represents the reckless pursuit of revenue, which is a bigger threat to the NFL’s entertainment eminence than concussions, replay, rule changes, or any other sports league.

