A regular guy on Twitter dissed Tom Brady’s running speed — and Brady clapped back

The move came after Yahoo Sports NFL tweeted out a screenshot of player ratings in the Madden NFL 20 game , filtered to quarterbacks. In the rankings, Tom Brady came second only to Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes had an overall score of 97; Brady’s was only one point lower, at 96.

The Patriots quarterback waded into a tweet thread Monday afternoon to cheekily defend his running chops after some criticized his high rating in the latest Madden video game.

You come at Tom Brady, you best not miss.

.@EAMaddenNFL revealed their player ratings and we noticed a few of you were upset. We're here to help! Which #Madden20 QB rating should be adjusted ASAP?



@ClintOldenburg is bout to clock some serious OT hours



pic.twitter.com/EDn59vZexp — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) July 15, 2019

However, Matt Harrington, an apparent Florida resident with just over 100 Twitter followers, tweeted a reply at Yahoo, asking, “Tom Brady can’t run 2 yards how the hell is he a 96?” Yahoo replied with a photo of Brady and his six Super Bowl rings, to which Harrington sent a second reply: “Again, he can’t run 2 yards. If those ratings were based on the entire SuperBowl winning team, sure. As an individual, he’s not a 96.”

When Yahoo replied back saying that Brady “is faster than you,” Harrington replied: “I 100% could run faster and further than Tom.”

Apparently, that was the last straw for Tom Terrific, who took it upon himself to tell Harrington: “I’m so much faster than you Matt.”

I’m so much faster than you Matt. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 15, 2019

Harrington replied, “Well that escalated quickly.”

Well that escalated quickly 😂 — Matt Harrington (@HipposRayzer) July 15, 2019

Others quickly weighed in, taking Brady’s side.

You come at the king, you best not miss! 😬 — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) July 15, 2019

He's not wrong, Matt 🤷‍♂️ — Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 15, 2019

GOAT BABY — Savage Boston Sports 🇺🇸🍀 (@SavageBoston) July 15, 2019

It is worth noting, when sorting through the Madden ratings for speed, Brady came in dead last with a score of 60. (The speediest quarterback, Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, scored a 94 in that category.)

Brady seemed to realize that as well, and jokingly tweeted a video that he said he would like to submit to Madden for his speed rating.

Submitting new evidence to be considered for my @MaddenNFL speed rating. You can’t photoshop a video. pic.twitter.com/6h02i6oRqR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 15, 2019

Of course, Brady has poked fun at his running speed — or lack thereof — before. When a reporter began a question in 2016 by asking about his normally slow scrambles, Brady replied, “Don’t tell my mom that because she would totally disagree with that. She thinks I’m very fast,” leading the reporters in the room to start laughing loudly. “I know. She says, ‘I think you’re the fastest person on the field.’ I said, ‘Mom, I think you are crazy. There’s no way.’ That’s moms.’’