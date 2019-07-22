Julian Edelman to miss beginning of training camp with thumb injury, report says

Edelman either broke or sprained his thumb catching a pass and is expected to be back in about three weeks. The 33-year-old receiver was wearing a brace under his glove at a football camp he hosted over the weekend.

With Patriots training camp practices getting underway Thursday, wide receiver Julian Edelman will miss the first few weeks because of a left thumb injury, according to ESPN .

Edelman’s injury means there will be one fewer veteran pass-catcher available when practices begin Thursday but more reps available for younger or newer players. Getting new receivers up to speed was already a priority - more so than it always is - this training camp.

Advertisement

The production of Rob Gronkowski, Chris Hogan, Josh Gordon and Cordarrelle Patterson has to be replaced and the Patriots have high hopes for first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry and others including Phillip Dorsett, Maurice Harris, Braxton Berrios and Dontrelle Inman.

No one wants Edelman injured, but it doesn’t seem like a terribly threatening ailment and carries the upshot that those other receivers will spend more time working with Tom Brady while also giving Edelman the extra time off that’s often helpful for a veteran.

Running back Sony Michel and receiver Demaryius Thomas will begin camp on the physically unable to perform list which will also open up opportunities for others.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.