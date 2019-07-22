NFL suspends Seahawks’ Jarran Reed for six games

The Seattle Seahawks will be without defensive lineman Jarran Reed for the first six games of the season after he was suspended by the NFL on Monday for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Reed, 26, expected to be the leader of the defensive front after the Seahawks traded Frank Clark to Kansas City, may participate in preseason practices and games, but will not be available for the regular season until Oct. 14. The suspension stems from an incident in April 2017. He was being investigated for assaulting a woman, who then filed an assault complaint. Reed was not charged.

Advertisement

Lions put former Patriot Flowers on PUP list

The Detroit Lions placed former Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers and linebacker Steve Longa on the physically unable to perform list. In March, Flowers signed a five-year contract that could be worth as much as $90 million. He reportedly had shoulder surgery this offseason. Longa had a season-ending knee injury last year during the preseason. A player can only go on PUP at the very start of training camp, and is immediately ineligible for the list once he’s back on the practice field. If the player remains on PUP for the start of the regular season, he must miss a minimum of six games . . . A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press the Bills have placed running back Frank Gore on the non-football injury list due to what is considered a minor injury. Buffalo signed Gore, 36, to a one-year contract in March. He is the NFL’s active leader with 14,748 yards rushing and is being counted upon to play a backup role behind LeSean McCoy.

NBA

Duncan back with Spurs as an assistant

San Antonio Spurs great Tim Duncan is back with the team as an assistant coach. Duncan, 43, won five championships in a 19-year career with the Spurs and is the franchise’s all-time leader in points, rebounds, and blocked shots. San Antonio also announced the promotion of Will Hardy to assistant coach . . . The Lakers were awarded the rights to Kostas Antetokounmpo on a waiver claim. The younger brother of Bucks star and league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kostas, 21, played in two games for the Mavericks as a rookie last season, and played 40 games with Dallas’s G League team. The Mavericks waived him Friday.

Advertisement

BASEBALL

Woodruff could be shelved for 6 weeks

All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff could miss up to six weeks with a left oblique strain, acording to Brewers manager Craig Counsell. The righthander allowed four runs in three innings against Arizona on Sunday before exiting after throwing two pitches in the fourth. He underwent an MRI and was placed on the 10-day injured list. The Nationals put first baseman Ryan Zimmerman on the 10-day IL because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot . . . Righthander Edwin Jackson agreed to a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers and will report to Triple A Toledo. Jackson, 35, was 1-5 with an 11.12 ERA for Toronto before being released on Friday . . . The Pirates suspended reliever Keone Kela two games for an unspecified violation of his contract.

MISCELLANY

Ronaldo won’t be charged

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo won’t face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009. Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said in a statement that after reviewing a new police investigation, he determined that sexual assault claims made by former model and schoolteacher Kathryn Mayorga can’t be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and no charge will be filed. Mayorga has a lawsuit pending against Ronaldo in US court in Las Vegas. It alleges he or those working for him allowed terms of a confidential financial settlement with her to become public . . . UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is denying allegations that he assaulted a waitress in a New Mexico strip club. A representative for Jones said in a statement the fighter only became aware of the battery charge against him Sunday through Albuquerque news outlets. Jones is accused of placing the waitress in a chokehold and slapping her genitals during an April visit. Jones, who plans to fight in December, is coming off of a 15-month suspension last year for doping . . . The Pittsburgh Penguins and forward Zach Aston-Reese avoided arbitration, agreeing to a two-year deal worth $1 million annually. The sides came together minutes before heading to their arbitration hearing . . .England’s Adam Peaty became the first man to win a third 100-meter breaststroke title at the world swimming championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Peaty finished ahead of teammate James Wilby and China’s Yan Zibei. Margaret MacNeil, a 19-year-old Canadian competing in her biggest international meet so far, surprised Swedish star Sarah Sjostrom in the women’s race. Sjostrom settled for second, followed by Australia’s Emma McKeon . . . Officials in San Diego lifted the suspension of a Bulgarian boxer who kissed a reporter without her consent during a post-fight interview after he completed a sexual harassment course and paid a $2,500 fine. The California State Athletic Commission voted unanimously to allow Kubrat Pulev to reapply for his license with the caveat that future offenses would result in a lifetime ban from fighting in North America. Pulev was suspended in March after he grabbed Jenny Ravalo’s head in his hands and planted a kiss on her lips following his knockout of Bogdan Dinu. He apologized to Ravalo before the commission voted. He said it was not sexual but an emotional reaction to his victory.