Tedy Bruschi details his stroke, and says acting quickly likely decreased its severity

“Recovery has gone well,” Bruschi said. “The amount of support that I’ve received from so many people — my New England Patriot family, my ESPN family, all of my friends and loved ones — it’s been tremendous.”

Bruschi, 46, who had a type of stroke called a transient ischemic attack, often referred to as a ‘mini-stroke’ said he is doing “very well now.”

Less than a month after his July 4 stroke, Tedy Bruschi went into detail on how it happened and how his recovery is going on ESPN’s “The Adam Schefter Podcast” Monday.

Bruschi described how it all happened that day when he went on a run to his local high school. It was a little after 10 a.m. His wife and son had just come to meet him at the football field when his left hand started feeling weak.

“I was trying to set up, and I had this equipment bag with me, and I was pulling up the equipment bag from the ground, and my left arm wasn’t coming up,” Bruschi said.

He turned and asked his wife what was happening, but the words didn’t come out of his mouth right.

“I slurred them,” he said. “You couldn’t understand what I was saying.”

Bruschi suffered a stroke in 2005 and has become an advocate for stroke awareness since then, so he knew the signs. His wife saw that the left side of his face was drooping, another indication of a stroke.

“We knew this was happening again after 14, 15 years,” he said. “So we called 911 right away, and the ambulance came to the field and picked me up, and then I was off to the hospital.”

Bruschi noted that acting quickly and knowing the signs likely decreased the severity of the incident.

