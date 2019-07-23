Lawyer says running back Adrian Peterson was ‘taken advantage of’ amid latest report of financial troubles

Peterson signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Redskins in March after rushing for 1,024 yards last season. He has made $99.2 million since being drafted with the seventh pick by the Vikings in 2007, according to Spotrac.

The Athletic reported Tuesday that a Pennsylvania lender filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court alleging the 34-year-old Peterson defaulted on the loan, which he took out in October 2016, and used the proceeds to pay off other debts. Including interest and legal fees, the lender is seeking a judgment of $6.6 million.

An attorney for Adrian Peterson said the Washington Redskins running back was ‘‘taken advantage of by those he trusted’’ following a report that he is being sued for defaulting on a $5.2 million loan.

Last month, a Maryland court ordered Peterson to repay a Bethesda lender more than $2.4 million, including an unpaid balance and legal fees, after Peterson defaulted on a 2016 loan. Records show a business owned by Peterson, Adrian Peterson All Day Inc., took a $4 million loan from Democracy Capital in April 2016 and failed to repay it on time.

A person with knowledge of the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the $4 million loan was taken out by business associates of Peterson’s with whom the player no longer works.

‘‘The truth behind Adrian Peterson’s current financial situation is more than is being reported at this time,’’ investment fraud lawyer Chase Carlson, who specializes in helping athletes who have been swindled, said in a statement Tuesday. ‘‘Because of ongoing legal matters, I am unable to go into detail, but I will say this is yet another situation of an athlete trusting the wrong people and being taken advantage of by those he trusted. Adrian and his family look forward to sharing further details when appropriate.’’

The Athletic reported that Peterson’s scheduled deposition was canceled Monday amid allegations that ‘‘the lender’s counsel surreptitiously represented Peterson in another lawsuit’’ regarding his insurance.

Redskins cut LB Foster

The Redskins released middle linebacker Mason Foster, cutting a three-year starter the day before players report to training camp.

The move is a bit of a surprise given that Foster was a team captain last year and the team had already lost a presumed starter at inside linebacker when Reuben Foster went down with a knee injury on the first day of organized team activity practices. But Mason Foster, 30, seemed to wear down physically last season and might have lost his roster spot due to the development of younger players.

By cutting Foster, the Redskins get a salary-cap savings of $4 million and only will have to spend $250,000 in dead money on his contract. This gives the team more than $12 million in cap room. Washington might need to pursue a veteran offensive lineman, given the uncertain status of Trent Williams. The star left tackle missed minicamp over what coach Jay Gruden described as Williams’s frustration with the team’s medical staff, and he isn’t expected to report for the first day of training camp Wednesday.

Jets’ secondary takes hits

The Jets placed safeties Marcus Maye and Brandon Bryant on the physically unable to perform list.

Veterans report for training camp Wednesday. The first practice is Thursday.

Maye is entering his third NFL season and is expected to start when healthy. The 2017 second-round pick out of Florida is still recovering from shoulder and thumb injuries that cut short his second season. He practiced in 7-on-7 periods in organized team activities and minicamp, but did not participate in team drills.

Bryant spent most of his rookie season on the Jets’ practice squad.

DE Bailey signs with Falcons

The Falcons and defensive end Allen Bailey agreed to a two-year, $10.5 million contract. The 30-year-old Bailey had a career-high six sacks for the Chiefs in 2018. The signing comes one day after defensive tackle Michael Bennett broke his ankle on the Falcons’ opening practice of training camp. Bailey played college football at Miami and spent eight years with Kansas City. He has 19½ career sacks . . . The Bills signed offensive lineman Isaac Asiata and safety Abraham Wallace two days before the start of training camp. Buffalo also placed offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles on injured reserve with a foot injury and released receiver Da'Mari Scott. Sirles has five seasons of NFL experience and had five starts in 12 games after signing with the Bills in late September.

Andruzzi graduates — 22 years later

Three-time Super Bowl champion and cancer survivor Joe Andruzzi can now add “college graduate” to his list of accomplishments. Andruzzi received his degree in liberal studies from Southern Connecticut State University president Joe Bertolino on Monday, 22 years after he left the Division 2 school for the NFL. Andruzzi told the Hartford Courant the school taught him that ‘‘hard work and dedication is going to push you in life.’’ He always intended to finish his degree, but said football, then non-Hodgkin’s Burkitt lymphoma, derailed him. The 43-year-old former offensive lineman played for the Packers and Browns, but is best known for helping the Patriots win three Super Bowls.