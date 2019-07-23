Rob Ninkovich joins ESPN as an NFL analyst

Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich is joining ESPN as an NFL analyst. The 35-year-old, who helped New England win two Super Bowls, is slated to make regular appearances on “NFL Live” and “SportsCenter.”

“I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to work for ESPN,” Ninkovich said in an ESPN press release. “I look forward to sharing my knowledge of the game and expressing my passion for football in the next chapter of my professional career.”

With Patriots training camp set to begin on Thursday, Ninkovich will make his ESPN debut on Saturday in a “SportsCenter” special live from New England.