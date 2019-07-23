Three-time Patriots Super Bowl champion Joe Andruzzi gets his college degree

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Three-time Super Bowl champion and cancer survivor Joe Andruzzi can now add college graduate to his list of accomplishments.

Andruzzi on Monday received his degree in liberal studies from Southern Connecticut State University President Joe Bertolino, 22 years after he left the Division II school for the NFL.

Andruzzi told the Hartford Courant the school taught him that ‘‘hard work and dedication is going to push you in life.’’