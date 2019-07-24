Bill Belichick sticking to the same message after 20 years

In 2013, he tackled the Aaron Hernandez situation head-on over 45 minutes. In 2015, Belichick was peppered with questions about Deflategate and the team’s second cheating scandal. In 2016, he had to discuss Tom Brady’s four-game suspension. And last year, Belichick was grilled about Malcolm Butler’s benching in the Super Bowl, and whether his relationship with Brady could be repaired.

FOXBOROUGH — If you’re going to tune in to a Bill Belichick news conference, make sure it’s the one at the start of training camp. In recent years, there have been several scandals or incidents that Belichick has had to address.

Advertisement

Some of Belichick’s most tense and confrontational pressers in recent years have come on the opening day of training camp.

Wednesday was not one of those times.

“Everybody have a good summer?” Belichick said with a smile when he got to the podium at 10 a.m. “Cooled off just in time for camp for us here. So we kind of caught a break on the next couple of days.”

The Patriots reported for camp on Wednesday, officially opening the 2019 season. Now 67, entering his 20th season as Patriots head coach and 45th season as an NFL coach, Belichick still appears to enjoy coming to work every day.

“Training camp is a very necessary part of getting the football team ready,” he said. “I enjoy all parts of football season. From beginning to end, offseason, in-season — I enjoy all of it.”

And for a change, there was very little off-field drama for Belichick to answer to. Brady’s contract situation is lingering, and the tight end situation remains unsettled, but Wednesday’s news conference was a cakewalk for Belichick.

The only topic Belichick felt compelled to address in his opening statement was a positive one — about the new NFL Films series in which he participated. Belichick helped the NFL pick its all-time team — the top 100 players and 10 coaches in history — then joined Rich Eisen and Cris Collinsworth to film six episodes revealing the list, to be broadcast this fall.

Advertisement

“There are obviously thousands of great NFL players and coaches, legends involved in the game, many of whom I have watched or observed or studied, for my entire life,” he said. “So it was a tremendous process, very difficult in terms of the selection. But again, it was a great honor to be a part of it.”

Belichick was in full control on Wednesday. Speaking with his typical drab delivery, Belichick trotted out the same one-liners we’ve heard for years.

From his opening statement: “We’ll just take it one step at a time, one day at a time. Obviously, got a long, long, long way to go.”

On if all 90 players had reported: “If we have any announcements, we’ll make them at the end of the day.”

On if Brady is going to get a contract extension: “I’m not going to talk about player contracts or any other contracts.”

On the injury progress of Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel: “We’ll see how it all goes.”

On if the Patriots feel pressure to repeat at champions: “I think about trying to have a good day today, is what I’m thinking about. Then our first practice is tomorrow, so getting out there and having a good practice tomorrow.”

Advertisement

And on other topics, Belichick answered exactly how you would expect him to. He was asked about the amount of change his staff has undergone, losing a defensive coordinator, four position coaches, a top scout, and an executive this offseason.

Belichick, of course, does not want to lament any losses.

“It’s the National Football League. There’s changes on every team every year,” he said. “We’ve had staff changes, I would say, every year. I couldn’t think of a year when we didn’t have one.”

When asked about the status of Josh Gordon, Belichick essentially said, “Hey, don’t ask me.”

“That would be a league matter,” he said. “You should talk to them about it.”

Belichick wouldn’t answer a softball question about Julian Edelman’s leadership and hard work (Edelman’s recent thumb injury may have had something to do with that).

“We have a lot of hard-working guys on our team. Julian is one of them,” Belichick said.

And Belichick didn’t have much interest in reflecting on 20 years with the Patriots.

“Yeah, I haven’t spent a lot of time on that,” he said.

Belichick doesn’t want his players or coaches reflecting on the franchise’s six Super Bowl wins (or even just the one the Patriots won in February), so he brushes aside questions about the past.

“Each year is its own entity, and that’s how I try to approach it,” he said.

Each year may be different, but Belichick’s tactics, and his messaging, remain consistent.

“His approach always feels like the same,” 10-year safety Devin McCourty said. “It’s an honor to play for him. I think we’re very fortunate, we get to sit in there in the morning when he comes in and sometimes he’ll go on tangents where he’s talking about training camp 20 years ago or he’s talking about how things were done in his second or third season, and you get to hear those things. It puts things in perspective, and gives you more of just X’s and O’s of football.

Advertisement

“Even if you only get to sit in there for one training camp, the amount of football that you learn sometimes is more in that one training camp than you might learn in your whole life, just because of his knowledge and how open he is in sharing the history of the game.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin