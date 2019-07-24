Chargers’ Melvin Gordon placed on did not report list

Gordon was sixth in the AFC in yards from scrimmage (1,375) and scored 14 touchdowns last season as the Chargers made the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The Chargers placed their running back on the reserve/did not report list Wednesday as players went through physicals and meetings. Gordon is going into the final year of a rookie contract and will earn $5.6 million this season.

Lewan suspended

Taylor Lewan, Tennessee’s three-time Pro Bowl left tackle, said the NFL has suspended him for the first four games of the season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancers. Lewan announced his suspension in an emotional video he posted to social media, saying he received the letter from the NFL a few weeks ago that he had tested positive for ostarine . . . Tampa Bay will open camp with Jason Pierre-Paul on the active/non-football injury list. The 10th-year pro suffered a neck fracture in a single-car crash near his home in South Florida on May 2 and his status for the upcoming season remains uncertain . . . Redskins star left tackle Trent Williams did not report for the first day of the team’s training camp, coach Jay Gruden said.

Jets’ top pick absent

The Jets are setting up camp without their top rookie. Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, the No. 3 overall pick in April, remained unsigned and was not among the players who arrived at the team’s training facility. Williams is slotted to receive a four-year contract worth $32.6 million fully guaranteed, with a fifth-year team option . . . The Seahawks added needed depth on their defensive line by signing tackle Earl Mitchell. His signing came two days after the Seahawks learned that Jarran Reed would be suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy . . . The Panthers have signed first-round draft pick Brian Burns to a four-year contract with an option for a fifth season. The edge rusher was the No. 16 overall pick . . . Darius Slay and Damon ‘‘Snacks’’ Harrison eliminated a potential distraction, reporting with the rest of the Detroit Lions for training camp.

Back up the Brinks

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey arrived at Jaguars’ training camp in the back of an armored truck, peering through a small window and waiting for his introduction. He then flung open both doors, revealing dozens of phony bank money bags and a huge smile. The performance likely will serve as the start of a yearlong push for a new contract. Ramsey is entering the final year of his $23.3 million rookie contract.

The team also has a more pressing need — signing standout defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who was a no-show for the start of camp.