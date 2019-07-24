How the Patriots spent their summer vacation

“I was just a dad most of the summer,” McCourty said. “One vacation, but nothing I guess that’s that big-time. We went to the Bahamas for a couple days. It was fun. Then we went to Eric Rowe’s wedding in Houston. It was hot but it was a good time.”

Three team captains — Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, and James White — spoke with reporters at Gillette Stadium, so we asked them how they spent their time off before practices get started on Thursday.

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots veterans reported to training camp on Wednesday, marking the end of the summer football break. Tom Brady went cliff jumping, David Andrews caught some big fish, and Bill Belichick got out on the boat to relax a bit before getting back to work.

Rowe, who signed with the Dolphins over the offseason, married Vanessa Soto in late June at The Post Oak Hotel in Houston.

Slater said he also had a lot of family time. He and his wife were, and still are, busy preparing for their third child, due in early September. They did manage to fit in a trip, too, which Slater said was his favorite part.

“I went down to the Wide World of Sports in Orlando,” he said. “My nephew played in a baseball tournament there. That’s a pretty cool complex. Enjoyed some time down there with my family, so that was good.”

Slater said the tournament results were a mixed bag.

“They didn’t play very well. My nephew played well,” he said.

White also spent time in Florida, where he makes his offseason home.

“Enjoyed the heat and worked out down there,” he said. “I just relaxed with my wife, my family. It goes by fast, but enjoy it and get some downtime.”

Yes, you read that right, White said he enjoyed the summer weather in Florida.

“I enjoy the heat because it’s very cold up here,” White said. Clearly he was not in Massachusetts last weekend.

Players weren’t the only ones who embraced a change of pace. Belichick, who also spoke with reporters Wednesday, also mentioned one way he passed the time since the Super Bowl. He spent plenty of time on Nantucket, but also played a large role in the creation of an NFL Network special called “The NFL’s All-Time Team,” which will crown the 100 best players and 10 best coaches in the league’s 100-year history. Belichick filmed the six-episode series for two days in May with host Rich Eisen and fellow analyst Cris Collinsworth.

“I’d just say it was a great honor for me to be a part of the selection process and be a part of the show,” Belichick said. “There are obviously thousands of great NFL players and coaches, legends, involved in the game. Many of whom I’ve watched or observed or studied throughout my entire life. So, it was a tremendous process.”

Belichick said the selection process was difficult, but it sounded like he got a lot out of learning what goes on at NFL Films and in the making of a television special.

“Just being on the set with Cris and Rich was a great honor, a great thrill,” said Belichick, “and many of the other legends were there with us, so that was something I’ve never been a part of and was very insightful and certainly gave me a greater appreciation for this great game and what the National Football League has accomplished and the individuals that have written the stories over the last 100 years. It was a great experience for me.”

A common refrain at the start of training camp is that it’s like the first day of school, and it seems like everyone around the Patriots came back with some story or other to share about what they did over the summer before the real work begins.

