Patriots sign veteran tight end Lance Kendricks

The Patriots continue to look for help at tight end, signing eight-year veteran Lance Kendricks on Wednesday, according to his agent, David Canter. The Patriots had an open roster spot and did not have to release anyone to make room for Kendricks.

A second-round pick by the Rams in 2011, Kendricks had 241 catches, 2,505 yards, and 19 touchdowns with the Rams and Packers. More of an athletic tight end than an in-line blocker at 6 feet 3 inches and 250 pounds, Kendricks spent the last two seasons in Green Bay as its second tight end, catching 37 passes for 373 yards and 2 touchdowns.