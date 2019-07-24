No updates from NFL on Josh Gordon’s status for 2019 season

“That’d be a league matter,’’ said Belichick, who is kicking off his 20th season as Patriots coach. “You should talk to them about it.’’

Coach Bill Belichick had no update on Gordon during his first training camp meeting with the media Wednesday morning.

FOXBOROUGH — Josh Gordon’s status hasn’t changed since the NFL imposed an indefinite suspension on the Patriots receiver in December for violating the terms of his reinstatement under the league’s drug policy.

A league spokesman said late Wednesday morning there was no update on the talented but troubled receiver’s status.

During the owners’ meetings in March, commissioner Roger Goodell said the league’s focus was to get Gordon “on the right track” with the hopes of getting him back to active status.

“We have resources supporting that,’’ Goodell said at the meetings. “That’s our hope — to make sure he gets on the right track. Once he gets on the right track, we’ll get to that place [of discussing reinstatement].’’

When and if Gordon returns, it would be a big boost to a receiving corps that has a lot of questions and job openings after Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman and rookie first-round pick N’Keal Harry.

Gordon immersed himself in the offense quickly after joining the lineup in Week 3 last season, collecting 40 catches for 720 yards and 3 touchdowns in 11 games.

In the days after New England’s Dec. 16 loss to the Steelers, Gordon announced he was stepping away from the game, but shortly thereafter he was suspended by the league.

Gordon has been disciplined by the league on multiple occasions dating to 2013 as he’s battled substance abuse and mental health issues. He was banned for the 2015 and 2016 seasons before returning for five games in 2017. He was traded to the Patriots for a draft pick in Week 2 last season.

Gordon enjoyed tremendous support from the team and his teammates when he arrived in New England. He bantered with and encouraged his teammates on social media during their Super Bowl run, and a recent game of catch with Tom Brady was posted on Instagram.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.