Belichick calls Texans’ pursuit of Caserio ‘water under the bridge’

In June, the Patriots filed tampering charges against the Texans after the team requested permission to interview Caserio for their vacant general manager opening. It wasn’t the first time the Texans had expressed interest in Caserio, as the Patriots also blocked the two parties from meeting over the same position in January 2018.

Caserio, who joined the Patriots in 2001 as a personnel assistant, will remain in New England for at least the upcoming season, though his contract expires at the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft in April. At that time, the Patriots will not longer be able to enforce the clause in his current deal that prevents him from interviewing with other organizations.

Since firing Brian Gaine in June, the Texans have yet to fill their general manager role, with senior vice president of football administration Chris Olsen holding the post in the interim.

Houston has since backed off of Caserio — for now — and the Patriots dropped the tampering chargers. But there was some discussion as to whether Caserio qualifies as a “high-level employee” in the eyes of the league. According to the NFL’s anti-tampering policy, an employer club cannot deny an inquiring club’s request if the inquiring club “is prepared to offer a position as a high-level employee.”

“Whatever the rules are, they are,” Belichick said. “I didn’t write them. Whatever they are, they are. [Job] titles aren’t the most important thing around here, to us. Winning is.”

Although Caserio is officially listed as the director of player personnel, he did appear in the photo of general managers at the owners’ meetings in March.

When asked for clarification, Belichick refused.

“I’ve never talked about contracts and I’m not going to start talking about them now,” he said. “I don’t know why you would bring it up.”

When pushed, Belichick reiterated his stance.

“There’s no clarification,” he said. “I’m not talking about contracts period. Players’, coaches’, or anybody else’s. Never have and I don’t plan to.”

Belichick stayed vague when discussing Caserio’s responsibilities — and whether they may be modified this season.

“We have had a number of changes on the staff,” he said. “Not everything will be the same as it’s been. It’s not that way anyway. I’m sure a lot of things will be the same. There may be a few differences. There’s differences for all of us — there’s differences for me, there’s differences for the coaches. I’m sure there will be a little bit of both. Each year is a little bit different.”

Belichick also praised Caserio for his experience and involvement with the coaching staff, calling him “a great asset in a number of areas.” So, is he at least happy to have him back?

“Looking forward to having a good day on the practice field today,” Belichick said. “Trying to string them together throughout the course of camp. That’s what we’re all here for.”