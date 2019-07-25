Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t take flight for Cowboys training camp

The fourth overall draft pick in 2016 has led the NFL in rushing in two of the past three seasons. Elliott rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie and 1,434 yards and six scores last season. He ran for 983 yards and seven TDs in just 10 games in 2017 due to a suspension for off-field incidents.

The NFL Network reported that Ezekiel Elliott was not on the Dallas Cowboys’ flight Thursday to California, where the team starts training camp Friday in Oxnard. Elliott, who has been looking for a contract extension, has until Friday morning to report to the team.

Okung has blood clots

Russell Okung was with his Los Angeles Chargers teammates for the start of training camp but he will be sidelined indefinitely. The veteran left tackle revealed that he is being treated for blood clots, saying that the condition was discovered after he suffered a pulmonary embolism during a June 1 offseason practice at the team facility. Okung said the condition is treatable since it was detected early. The Chargers put Okung on the active/non-football list Wednesday, so he counts against the 90-man roster limit. While Okung is out, Sam Tevi and Trent Scott will see time at left tackle. The Chargers were also without running back Melvin Gordon, who is holding out in hopes of getting a new contract.

Lewan will appeal

Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan plans to appeal his four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs, even knowing he'll most likely lose. Lewan said he met with doctors and nutritionists this offseason looking for a way to keep himself healthier for life after football, thinking of his 2-year-old daughter following a concussion he had in the 2018 season opener. He also had his doctor and nutritionist look into what he was taking. He passed a drug test in April, then failed a test on May 28. Lewan said that likely was due to a bad batch of a supplement found to contain the banned substance ostarine . . . Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed said he disagreed with the NFL’s decision to suspend him for six games for an incident more than two years ago in which police were called but Reed was not arrested or charged. Reed, however, said he still respects the NFL’s decision to suspend him under the personal conduct policy.

Williams in the fold

Rookie defensive tackle Quinnen Williams’s contract holdout lasted all of one practice, with the New York Jets and April’s No. 3 overall draft pick agreeing to terms on a four-year contract worth $32.5 million fully guaranteed. The deal includes a nearly $21.7 million signing bonus and a standard fifth-year team option. According to reports, Williams wanted to receive the entire signing bonus by the end of the year, while the team was looking to defer some of it. NFL Network reported the sides reached a compromise in which 25% was deferred to next year, with the other 75% paid when Williams officially signs . . . San Francisco signed its top two draft picks to four-year contracts just before the start of training camp, announcing deals with No. 2 overall pick defensive end Nick Bosa and second-round receiver Deebo Samuel. Bosa will be paid about $33.5 million, while Samuel is slated to earn $7.7 million, according to the rookie wage scale.

Limited Luck

Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck was limited to individual drills at the Colts' first training camp practice and may not participate in full team work for three or four more days. Coach Frank Reich said that Luck is expected to work in 7-on-7 drills Friday and that his strained left calf will be re-evaluated after each practice . . . Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt came off the physically unable to perform list in time to join the Houston Texans for their first practice of training camp, but the team remained without fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who has yet to sign his franchise tender after failing to get a long-term deal . . . Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley left practice with right hamstring tightness, but the injury is not considered serious. Ridley stood, who led NFL rookies with 821 yards receiving and 10 touchdown catches, pulled up after running a route, reached back to touch his hamstring and walked to the side to stretch with a trainer . . . Le'Veon Bell took part in the Jets’ first training camp practice, a positive for the star running back who sat out last season in a contract dispute with the Steelers before signing a four-year, $52.5 million contract with New York in March.

Patricia scooting along

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia arrived at his season-opening news conference on a knee scooter and later roamed fields on a cart, elevating his surgically repaired left leg, during the team’s first practice. Patricia had surgery during the offseason to address issues with a tendon, muscle, and bone in his lower leg . . . The Pittsburgh Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin agreed on a one-year contract extension that will run through the 2021 season. The 47-year-old Tomlin, who is 125-66-1 since replacing Bill Cowher in 2007, had two years left on his previous deal.