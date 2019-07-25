Julian Edelman a hit with fans at Patriots camp

It was after practice, however, when Edelman really shined.

Sidelined with what the NFL Network is reporting is a broken left thumb, Edelman reported for duty with his teammates, and after playing some catch — with just his right hand — retreated to the conditioning field to work up a sweat.

FOXBOROUGH — Julian Edelman didn’t make a single play on the opening day of Patriots training camp on Thursday, but he still made one of the strongest impressions.

The Super Bowl MVP, who could miss all of the preseason because of the injury, stayed almost a full hour after the final whistle to sign autographs, exchange fist bumps, and take pictures with fans.

Wearing a non-numbered blue jersey over his familiar yellow Kent State T-shirt and red gloves, Edelman methodically made his way around the aluminum bleachers as fans scrambled, cheered, and yes, even cried, as they waited for the chance to interact with him.

Edelman’s injury has opened the door for others to take advantage of extra available snaps and there’s no shortage of candidates to fill the slot role, including Braxton Berrios, Jakobi Meyers, Ryan Davis, and Gunner Olszewski.

Minus two

Defensive end Michael Bennett and center David Andrews were not on hand for field work Thursday, though both reported for camp on Wednesday and were featured in photos arriving for work on the team’s website.

It’s unclear why the pair weren’t on the field.

An 11-year veteran, Bennett skipped the offseason program but was on hand for the three-day mandatory minicamp. A captain, Andrews has been extremely durable since signing as an undrafted free agent, playing in 46 of a possible 48 regular-season games the last three seasons.

Many responsibilities

Director of player personnel/jack-of-all-trades Nick Caserio was back in one of his familiar roles, working with different position groups and chucking the ball around during some drills.

Caserio is starting his 19th season with the Patriots, who filed tampering charges against the Texans last month when that franchise courted him for its vacant general manager’s post. Houston eventually stopped its pursuit of Caserio and New England dropped the tampering charges.

“I think that’s all water under the bridge,’’ said coach Bill Belichick, when asked if he had any problems with Houston going after Caserio, who is under contract with the Patriots through the 2020 NFL Draft.

Belichick always has been effusive in his praise of Caserio, and he reiterated that on Thursday.

“Nick helps in a lot of ways,’’ said the coach. “Nick has a lot of experience. I’m sure he does much more than any other personnel person in the league does with his added coaching responsibilities and interaction with the coaching staff. So, yeah, he’s a great asset in a number of areas.’’

Back in the day

Two-a-day practices have been outlawed in the NFL since the 2011 season, and Belichick makes sure to let his players know how cushy they have it now.

“We actually got that speech today about the 11 weeks and stuff,” linebacker Dont’a Hightower said.

In Thursday morning’s team meeting before practice, Belichick let his players know that when he began in the NFL in 1975, training camp was 11 weeks long, complete with two-a-days and six preseason games.

“We get that speech every year,” safety Duron Harmon said, laughing. “He talks about how I think this is his 45th year coaching, and training camp was 11 weeks, we had six preseason games. And I’m just like, ‘Yeah, but we don’t have that no more.’ I’m glad with what we have.”

Back to receive

Fourth-year cornerback Jonathan Jones has had “not much” work as a kick returner in the NFL, but spent time doing it at Thursday’s practice, per Belichick’s request. “Coach asked me to do it and step up and do it,” said Jones, among the fastest players on the team. “Anything I can do to help the team and be out there, I’m down for it.” . . . The Patriots teamed up with CarMax to present new bicycles to local children of military service members after practice. Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Jason McCourty, and Patrick Chung were among several players who actually rode the bikes over to their new owners.

Ben Volin of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.