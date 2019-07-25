Thursday’s Patriots training camp report: Tom Brady sharp on Day 1 (big surprise)

Center David Andrews and defensive end Michael Bennett were the only surprise absences from practice.

A report from the first day of Patriots training camp:

Rookie tackle Yodny Cajuste (non-football injury list) and veteran offensive lineman Cole Croston (physically unable to perform list) also were not spotted.

Receiver Julian Edelman (NFI), running back Sony Michel (PUP), receiver Demaryius Thomas (PUP), defensive end Deatrich Wise (PUP), safety Nate Ebner (PUP), and rookie cornerback Ken Webster (PUP) were present but didn’t participate.

INJURIES: None.

DRESS CODE: Shorts and shells.

RECEIVERS RACE

Rookie free agents Gunner Olszewski, who played defensive back at Bemidji State, Ryan Davis, and Jakobi Meyers displayed sticky hands. All were strong during a two-on-two session with Tom Brady. Davis and Meyers made diving catches with Joejuan Williams in coverage on both. Meyers’s end zone grab elicited a “Good job, Jakobi!’’ from Brady.

CORNERBACK COMPETITION

Jonathan Jones had a stellar day, highlighted by his interception of Tom Brady’s pass to Braxton Berrios during two-on-two work. He also broke up a Brady-to-Berrios attempt. J.C. Jackson and Keion Crossen had pass breakups during 11-on-11 work.

UNOFFICIALLY SPEAKING

Here’s a surprise: Tom Brady came out of the gates looking pretty darn sharp. The 20-year veteran was 8 of 11 during full-team drills and 9 of 11 during four-on-four work. He also went 12 of 15 during a two-on-two drill that featured all receivers who have never caught a pass for the Patriots: Maurice Harris, Gunner Olszewski, Ryan Davis, Jakobi Meyers, Dontrelle Inman, Damoun Patterson, and Braxton Berrios.

Brian Hoyer was solid, going 5 of 7 during 11-on-11s and 6 of 9 in four-on-four work.

Rookie Jarrett Stidham was 3 of 5 during 11-on-11s.

ODDS AND ENDS

Danny Etling is still listed as a quarterback on the roster, but he is no longer wearing a red jersey and worked with the receivers, though he wasn’t targeted. Etling worked as a personal protector on the punt team during minicamp. He was the last player off the field, however, as he got his throwing work in with receiver Ryan Davis.

Safety Patrick Chung, who broke his arm in the Super Bowl, wore a red, noncontact jersey, though it hardly matters as there was no pads and no contact.

Isaiah Wynn was the left tackle during the walkthrough portion of practice but Joe Thuney took over during full-team drills.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore wasn’t targeted once during full-team drills.

Former Patriot Troy Brown was helping receivers coach Joe Judge during several drills.

Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer, Benjamin Watson, and top pick N’Keal Harry worked two red-zone tutorial sessions with Josh McDaniels and Nick Caserio.

It was a gorgeous day, which is possibly the reason not a single punt was performed. The coaches could be waiting for some foul weather to start what could be a very interesting punting battle.

Kickoffs were practiced and Brandon Bolden, Phillip Dorsett, Braxton Berrios, Gunner Olszewski, and Jonathan Jones were the returners.

Rookie running back Nick Brossette, who missed OTAs and minicamp, made his first appearance in a Patriots uniform, wearing No. 64.

New tight end Lance Kendricks was thrown right in the mix, working with the first-teamers for some of the session.

Robert Kraft arrived toward the end of the two-hour session and spoke with former Celtic Chris Herren before taking the field.

POSTPRACTICE PORTRAITS

Many players had families and friends on hand and did some horsing around with their kids after the workout. Benjamin Watson, Rex Burkhead, and Matthew Slater were among those enjoying the near-perfect conditions.

In keeping with tradition, several rookies walked off the field carrying some of the veterans’ equipment. Damien Harris had the, um, pleasure of toting Brandon Bolden’s stuff.

Tom Brady worked on handoffs with James White and Bolden and at one point was actually taking the handoffs from White as he articulated his points.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday: Practice, 9:15 a.m.

Saturday: Practice, 9:15 a.m.

Sunday: Practice, 9:15 a.m.

Monday: Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony, 4:30 p.m.

All sessions are free and open to the public.

