Brian Hoyer gets down to business

“It’s great. I love it. I love playing,’’ Hoyer said of the extra work. “That’s what you’re here for, so whether it’s doing the best job I can on the scout team, running our plays, whatever it is, that’s what you’re here for.’’

Hoyer took the majority of the snaps and had his ups and down on a second straight sun-splashed day on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.

FOXBOROUGH — With Tom Brady enjoying a casual Friday, Brian Hoyer got right to the business of running the Patriots offense on Day 2 of training camp.

Hoyer was off target on some throws but got sharper as the day wore on. He showed excellent leadership and good velocity on the ball.

“Eleven years in, I think the one thing that I’ve always had confidence in is being able to throw the football,’’ said Hoyer, who said he’s benefitted from being back in New England after having a bit of a nomadic path during his career.

“For me, basically three years in a row in the same offense — in the middle of my career it was basically a new offense every year,’’ said Hoyer, who left New England in 2011 and made stops in Arizona, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Houston, Chicago, and San Francisco before coming back. “So, I feel like I’ve put a lot of work into it and still coming out here and trying to improve. Obviously we’re always trying new things, whatever it might be, new players, and just do those things. When you get that time to be able to put in, the offseason, the season, training camp, it’s a lot of time to put in the same offense.’’

Unofficially, Hoyer went 11 of 14 during full-team work. He was 4 of 5 during 7 on 7s, 5 of 6 during 4 on 4s, and 3 of 7 with an interception when it was 3 on 3.

During his final set of 11-on-11 work, Hoyer completed back-to-back passes to James White and James Develin before there was a glitch and the entire offense (Brady included) was sent on a penalty lap. It’s unclear what the infraction was, but it appeared Hoyer was barking instructions to rookie N’Keal Harry before the whistle blew and the running commenced.

When the lap ended, Bill Belichick called the team together for a little fireside chat. When play resumed, Hoyer hit four of his next five passes to end his day.

“It’s just about accountability, making sure you do the right thing,’’ Hoyer said about the lap. “If you’re out there on the field on Sunday you can’t have those things going on. It just shows us that we can’t take a second off. You’ve got to be on top of everything. The personnel groupings, 10 men in the huddle, 11 men in the huddle, always be on top of it and don’t take it for granted. I think that’s something that we do a great job of is trying not to take anything for granted. So, we screwed up, we deserved to take that lap, and hopefully we don’t do it again.’’

Making progress

Third-string quarterback Jarrett Stidham also had a strong finish to his day, going 5 of 5 during his final 11-on-11 drill. He finished 9 of 12 during the full team competition.

The rookie struggled a tad early, including throwing back-to-back picks during a 3-on-3 drill. Hoyer has been impressed with the progress Stidham has made since being drafted in April.

“I’ve been in that position, especially in this system, you know, we ask a lot of the quarterback and there’s a lot on your plate. So, you just try to take as much as you can as a student and just keep moving forward,’’ said Hoyer, who was a Patriots rookie in 2009. “There’s a lot going on and the multiples keep adding up each day. Our defense isn’t just this simple defense. They’re doing a lot of things, we’re doing a lot of things, so there’s a lot of stuff going on out there and you have to process it relatively quickly.’’

Time to reflect

Rodn ey Harrison was back in town Friday, showing off his dapper, red Patriots Hall of Fame jacket. Harrison will be enshrined on Monday afternoon with the late Leon Gray.

A versatile and hard-hitting safety, Harrison was one of the leaders of the Patriots defense that won back-to-back Super Bowls in 2003 and 2004, his first two seasons in New England.

“As a player, you never really take time to sit back and reflect on your career,’’ said Harrison. “This is a time I can sit back and say, ‘You know what? I was a decent football player.’ I made a lot of sacrifices, I worked hard, and this weekend, I’m going to enjoy this.’’

Harrison, who played the final six seasons of his 15-year career in New England, credited Belichick for “taking a chance on me when everyone else had turned their backs on me.’’

Time to get physical

The intensity gets turned up Saturday when the Patriots are expected to put on their full pads and start hitting one another. Rex Burkhead is looking forward to it. “Yeah, absolutely,’’ the running back said. “I’m looking forward to getting physical. That’s the game of football, it’s a physical game and really just getting pads on pads.’’ . . . Patrick Chung, who wore a red noncontact jersey for the second straight day, could shed it as early as today. He said he was “shaking some of the rust off — it’s go time now.’’ Chung, who broke his arm in the Super Bowl, acknowledged the victory made “the pain go away just a little bit.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.