For Patriots’ Rodney Harrison, it’s a good time to reflect on career
Rodney Harrison was back in town Friday, showing off his dapper, red Patriots Hall of Fame jacket. Harrison will be enshrined on Monday afternoon with the late Leon Gray.
A versatile and hard-hitting safety, Harrison was one of the leaders of the Patriots defense that won back-to-back Super Bowls in 2003 and 2004, his first two seasons in New England.
“As a player, you never really take time to sit back and reflect on your career,’’ said Harrison. “This is a time I can sit back and say, ‘You know what? I was a decent football player.’ I made a lot of sacrifices, I worked hard, and this weekend, I’m going to enjoy this.’’
Harrison, who played the final six seasons of his 15-year career in New England, credited Belichick for “taking a chance on me when everyone else had turned their backs on me.’’