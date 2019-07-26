Jimmy Garoppolo passes final medical tests, set to go for 49ers

‘‘I’m really happy where I’m at,’’ Garoppolo said. ‘‘It was a very successful summer, got a lot done, a lot of different things to work on. It’s really coming together now. Now it’s time to roll.’’

Garoppolo passed his final test Friday in his return from season-ending knee surgery when he took his physical. Garoppolo was limited to seven-on-seven drills during the offseason to avoid any possible contact to protect his left knee but he will be able to take part in full team drills when practice starts Saturday.

The only limitation for Garoppolo right now is that he will be held out of at least the preseason opener with coach Kyle Shanahan saying he will decide later this summer whether to play Garoppolo at all in the exhibition season.

A healthy Garoppolo is one of the keys to a rebound this season for the 49ers, who have won just 10 games in the first two seasons under Shanahan. Garoppolo showed plenty of promise after arriving in San Francisco in a trade with the Patriots midway through the 2017 season. He stepped in after a few weeks and won all five starts, earning a five-year, $137.5 million contract to stay off the free-agent market.

Garoppolo completed less than 60 percent of his passes in his three starts last season and saw his yards per attempt drop, while his sack and interception rates went up.

‘‘I was looking forward to [last] year knowing that Jimmy hadn’t played a lot of ball but had showed everyone the capability to be a very, very good quarterback,’’ Shanahan said. ‘‘I was really looking forward to having a full year with him where we all knew he’d have some ups and downs but he had the ability and the mentality to succeed. He missed that year. Now he’s done the work to be healthy and we’re back to this. Jimmy hasn’t played a lot of football. Everyone knows he’s a good football player and talented but we have to go through situations and go through playing the position.’’

Elliott doesn’t report

It’s official: Ezekiel Elliott is holding out of training camp with the Dallas Cowboys with two years remaining on the rookie contract of the two-time NFL rushing champ.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said on reporting day at camp Friday that Elliott was officially a ‘‘non-report.’’ The Cowboys conducted physicals and conditioning tests in Oxnard, Calif. Jones wouldn’t say whether the Cowboys are negotiating with Elliott’s representatives.

Elliott isn’t the only star player who failed to report. Other early no-shows include Saints All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas; Chargers running back Melvin Gordon; Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams; and defensive ends Jadeveon Clowney of the Texans and Yannick Ngakoue of the Jaguars.

Elliott went through the entire offseason program without any issues but didn’t get on the team’s flight to California on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Elliott is due to make $3.9 million in the fourth year of his contract and $9.1 million in the final year, which is a team option. The fourth overall pick from the 2016 draft has won two rushing titles in his three seasons.

Rams extend McVay, Snead

Sean McVay and Les Snead have received their rewards for their two-year transformation of the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams’ 33-year-old head coach and his general manager have agreed to contract extensions through 2023. Financial terms of the contracts weren’t disclosed, but the deals cement the Rams’ foundation and essentially ensure McVay and Snead will be in charge when the franchise moves into its multi-billion-dollar stadium complex in Inglewood next year.

‘‘It’s a reflection of a great collaboration, of everybody’s work together,’’ McVay said. ‘‘You’re not going to work any harder, but it makes you want to work to make them right on the decision to place a lot of faith in us as a coaching staff. We’re excited to just roll our sleeves up and get to work.’’

McVay has engineered a stunning turnaround of the Rams since owner Stan Kroenke took a risk by hiring the youngest head coach in modern NFL history in early 2017.

McVay took charge of a franchise with 13 consecutive non-winning seasons and immediately won two NFC West titles while going 24-8 in the regular season. The Rams won two playoff games and advanced to their first Super Bowl in 17 years last season, losing to New England.

McVay has built one of the NFL’s most prolific offenses for a franchise that had the league’s worst offense in the season before he took over. Two of his offensive assistants have already become head coaches — Matt LaFleur in Green Bay and Zac Taylor in Cincinnati — as other teams attempt to achieve their own version of McVay’s stunning success.

Lions land Daniels?

Just two days after being released by the Green Bay Packers, defensive lineman Mike Daniels is finalizing a deal to join the Detroit Lions, the NFL Network reported. The veteran defensive lineman had visited the Cleveland Browns on Thursday but left the franchise without a deal. Daniels was cut by Green Bay in a surprise move after spending more than seven years with club. The Packers had reportedly been working to trade Daniels to either the Browns, Patriots, or Chiefs, but couldn’t execute a deal . . . Receiver Allen Hurns, coming back from a gruesome leg injury, signed a $3 million, one-year contract with his hometown team, the Miami Dolphins. Hurns broke his left ankle in the playoffs last season with Dallas. He was released by the Cowboys on Wednesday, tried out with the Dolphins on Thursday, and signed before Friday’s practice, the second of training camp. Hurns has 23 touchdown catches in five NFL seasons, but he made only 20 receptions for 295 yards for the Cowboys last year . . . The Giants announced that receiver/kickoff returner Corey Coleman tore an ACL, a season-ending injury.