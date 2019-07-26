Matt LaCosse works on his pitch for tight end role

LaCosse signed with the Patriots this offseason after a 24-catch, 250-yard season in Denver last year that was his best to date. That was before Austin Seferian-Jenkins’s departure and the news of Benjamin Watson’s suspension but now, LaCosse is one of the Patriots top options at tight end and enters training camp with the view that his current opportunity is the biggest of his career.

FOXBOROUGH – Friday was a good day for getting to know tight end Matt LaCosse at Patriots training camp.

“Yeah,” he said. “It is obviously a big opportunity. But again, nothing has been given to me yet. Just got to go out there and work. The whole room is talented, it’s a talented team.”

With LaCosse in the tight ends’ room are Watson, Lance Kendricks, Ryan Izzo, Stephen Anderson, and Andrew Beck, fighting for probably three spots on the regular-season roster.

LaCosse, who entered the league in 2015 as an undrafted rookie with the Giants, showed Friday that he can play a little football. He had one of the highlights of the day when he perfectly high-pointed a deep seam ball from Brian Hoyer, who was delighted when the 6-foot-6-inch, 255-pound LaCosse secured it for a touchdown.

A reporter asked LaCosse if he could believe he caught the pass, sandwiched between Elandon Roberts and Duron Harmon.

“Yeah,” he said matter-of-factly.

He seems like a considerate guy, too. LaCosse paused mid-conversation and blurted, “Are you OK?” at a cameraman in his peripheral vision who had fallen off his step stool. (The cameraman was, indeed, OK.)

“Sorry,” LaCosse said, snapping back in. “Someone went down.”

He’s not shy, either. LaCosse mentioned a conversation he had with running back Damien Harris that made it sound as if he’s already functioning as a mentor to rookies. He said they talked about the necessity of making mistakes during training camp, with LaCosse using himself and how he missed a similar ball to the one he caught for a touchdown early in practice to illustrate the point.

“First play, I dropped the ball over the middle,” LaCosse said. “Come back, same play, make the play later. It’s just how you come back from your mistakes that separates players.”

LaCosse also worked with rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham and was impressed.

“I thought he had his best day today, he made a throw on a wheel route that was really impressive,” LaCosse said. “I forget who it was to, I think it might have been James White? It was a really impressive throw, working off his back foot. I’ve been very impressed and I know this is a tough offense for quarterbacks to learn so I think each day we’re going to see him improve.”

Tom Brady took a rare day off from practice, so Stidham and Hoyer were the two quarterbacks working on the field. Brady was still there, though, giving pointers and seemingly acting as the world’s most expensive ballboy for the day. He gave LaCosse a few tips throughout the session, which were appreciated by the 26-year-old.

Tight end is a position to watch throughout training camp both because the competition is relatively open and because the void left by Rob Gronkowski must be filled somehow, even though it won’t be done by one player or necessarily by players of the same position. LaCosse’s touchdown catch had some shades of Gronkowski, but he said not to go there when the idea was floated that he might change his jersey number to 87.

“I’m going to stick with 83,” he said. “You can keep that.”

So he’s self-aware, too.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com.