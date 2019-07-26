Rest day makes sense for Tom Brady

When the Patriots trickled onto the back fields on Friday for the second practice of training camp, Brady wasn’t in uniform. When they lined up for drills, Brady didn’t take his place under center. When they ran the hill at the end of practice, Brady stretched alone.

Brady took a backseat on Friday, letting the other quarterbacks grab the spotlight. Wearing a sleeveless hoodie over his T-shirt and shorts, Brady watched practice from one knee, or from the back of the pack. He worked on his half-pigeon and down dog yoga poses. He fetched balls during drills and carried his water bottle all over the field (he’s got to drink 2½ gallons of water per day, of course).

That an almost-42-year-old quarterback was taking a scheduled rest day is not earth-shattering news.

But this is Tom Brady we’re talking about. The man has made a career out of being available and ready to play. He hates — hates — letting other players take his reps, even in practice. In seven years covering the Patriots, I can’t remember one other time when Brady was healthy but not practicing.

“Part of being a quarterback, being a leader, is being on the field, you never want to see someone else do your job,” Brady said in NFL Films’ The Brady Six documentary from a few years ago. “I don’t ever want anyone to ever think, ‘Man, maybe someone can do Tom’s job better than he can do it.’”

Brady doesn’t have to worry about that at this point in his career. Neither Brian Hoyer, Jarrett Stidham, nor Danny Etling are taking Brady’s place any time soon. After 19 seasons and six Super Bowl rings, Brady has earned the occasional off day.

And he’ll need them. At 42, he needs to save his arm and his body for the real football this fall. The Patriots needs Brady playing well in December and January, not August. It’s no coincidence that Brady’s best statistical season in recent years came in 2016, when he only played 12 regular season games.

“No days off?” More like, “No. Days off!”

But Friday’s sight was still a bit jarring for anyone who follows the Patriots closely. Brady misses the occasional practice, but almost always for injury reasons. I asked a few of his teammates if they could recall Brady taking a day off just to rest.

“Definitely not this early in training camp,” safety Duron Harmon quipped.

There’s always the possibility that Brady is nursing a minor injury. But if he is, he didn’t show it. He wasn’t wearing his knee brace. He didn’t have a splint on his finger like his buddy, Julian Edelman. He wasn’t limping. In fact, Brady looked pretty spry and limber when stretching. And he jogged a penalty lap with the rest of the offense late in practice. If Brady actually were hurt, I’m betting he wouldn’t have been at Friday’s practice.

And though it was only the second practice of camp, Friday was a good time to sit Brady. The pads still haven’t come on yet, and the Patriots are still in the teaching phase of the offseason. The real competition starts Saturday, the first day in full pads this season.

The Patriots know Brady will be ready to go for Week 1. In the meantime, Friday was a good opportunity to let Hoyer and Stidham take most of the reps. Even Etling, converting to a receiver and special teamer this summer, played a little quarterback.

“It benefits me mostly, because I get to run the plays and I get to be in the huddle,” Hoyer said. “I get to be the one who gets the guys going, leadership, all those roles where maybe if he’s out there, I’m only in there half the time or a quarter of a time. So I really embrace those days, cherish them, and try to come out and do the best I can.”

Brady is often referred to as a coach on the field, but that was literally the case on Friday. He watched many of the drills with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and went over pointers in between practice periods. Brady also spent much of practice pulling his teammates aside for quick chats.

In one drill, Brady sought out new tight end Matt LaCosse for some tips.

“Any time Tom wants to give me advice, that’s fine with me,” LaCosse said. “He knows about every position. He’s been doing this for a while. He knows everything.”

Later, Brady spent a few minutes with receiver Maurice Harris on a side field for another quick primer. Brady pumped his arms furiously, like a wide receiver about to make his break.

“He just wanted to help me on some stuff that we did in team [drills], things that will come up in practice or in a game,” Harris said. “Just kind of going over some details, giving me a perspective from the quarterback’s vision and eyes. He’s letting me know, ‘This is what we’re seeing.’ . . . He’s a smart, intelligent guy. He knows what everybody’s doing on the field. He helped me out a lot.”

Brady could have a long second career as a coach if he wanted it (don’t count on it. Too many hours). But for now, he’s still focusing on his first career as a quarterback.

And Brady knows he has to take the occasional off day if he wants to make it until 45.

Ben Volin