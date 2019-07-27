Lance Kendricks no longer has to admire Patriots from afar

“He still yells at you if you do the wrong thing, so he hasn’t changed much,” Kendricks said, laughing, Saturday afternoon.

One known quantity, though, is Josh McDaniels. Kendricks knows the offensive coordinator from his rookie season in 2011 after he was drafted by the St. Louis Rams, who then employed McDaniels in the same position.

FOXBOROUGH — Pretty much everything feels new right now for Lance Kendricks, the veteran tight end who signed with the Patriots just this past Wednesday, the day before training camp practices got under way.

“It does bring back a few memories of getting yelled at as a rookie.”

Advertisement

McDaniels’s experience with Kendricks might have influenced the Patriots’ interest in him. Kendricks played in all 16 games for the Packers last season but hit free agency and hadn’t found a team all summer.

Credit Kendricks for his honesty: He was clear that teams weren’t banging down the door to sign him. He stayed in shape despite drawing little interest, hoping he’d get an opportunity, before the Patriots called about a week ago. The process was quick — Kendricks came here for a workout, left, and a couple days and phone calls later the 31-year-old had agreed to a deal.

“New England was pretty much the only team that reached out, so for me it was an easy decision, play football or retire,” Kendricks said. “So I’m glad, I’m happy to be back on the field, it feels good to be out here around a couple familiar faces, so it’s fun.”

Kendricks has an easy-going vibe. He said that Tom Brady is “super chill” in the huddle, and that one of the things he admired about retired tight end Rob Gronkowski is that he always “made it fun” on the field, something Kendricks thinks is important. Kendricks laughed and noted that he doesn’t normally have a loud voice when the noisy departure of Robert Kraft’s helicopter made his interview a bit challenging. His way of answering questions is refreshingly non-platitudinous.

Advertisement

“I can’t say I’ve wanted to be one forever, but I do admire the way they handle their business, the way they go out there and win games,” Kendricks said, asked if he’d always longed for a chance to play in New England. “I remember playing the Patriots, I think, my third year [with St. Louis]. We were in London, we returned the opening kickoff, and we didn’t score after that. They came out, they handled business, and I do appreciate that part of it.”

Kendricks was also part of last year’s Patriots-Packers game here on “Sunday Night Football,” which New England, won 31-17. Kendricks said he remembered the game as being close for a while, then ultimately decided based on the fact that the Packers made a couple of unforced errors while the Patriots were mistake-free. (He was basically right — the game was tied, 17-17, in the fourth quarter before the Patriots recovered a fumble and stopped the Packers on a fourth and 4).

“That’s kind of what the team is built off of, not beating themselves and winning games,” Kendricks said.

Kendricks said those impressions from afar have been confirmed over the past few days. He doesn’t see much similarity between McDaniels’s Rams offense and this one, but that it helps to know how his coordinator’s mind works when he’s coaching and describing plays.

Advertisement

The Patriots held practice in pads for the first time this camp on Saturday, and used the occasion to focus on the run game. That was fine by Kendricks, who knows proving himself as a run blocker will be critical in winning a roster spot.

Kendricks is vying with Matt LaCosse, Benjamin Watson (suspended four games at the start of the season), Ryan Izzo, Stephen Anderson, and Andrew Beck for roughly three available spots on the roster at tight end. Kendricks is 6 feet 3 inches, 250 pounds, and has good versatility, plus the experience of a nine-year veteran, going for him.

“I’m trying to just come in and get a role,” Kendricks said. “Whatever that role is, that’s what the role is.”

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.