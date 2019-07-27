Nick Caserio sheds little light on Houston Texans situation

Caserio was political with his answers on Saturday, praising the Patriots organization and offering few details about the episode.

But Caserio shed little light on the drama from June , when the Patriots blocked him from interviewing with the Texans for their general manager position.

FOXBOROUGH — Nick Caserio, who usually only speaks to the media one time per year around the NFL Draft, held an impromptu press conference on Saturday morning at Gillette Stadium.

“I would say I’m pretty honored and privileged to be in the position I’m in,” Caserio said. “I’m fortunate and honored to work with Bill (Belichick) on a day-to-day basis and a lot of other people in this building. My job is really just to serve the people that are in this building … and my focus is to try to do the best that I can every day and be the best version of myself for this team and this organization.”

Caserio, 43, has been with the Patriots since 2001 and their director of player personnel — the top personnel man in the front office under Belichick — since 2008. But the Patriots have now blocked Caserio twice from interviewing for the Texans’ GM job — first in January 2018, when the job eventually went to Brian Gaine, and again in June, when the Texans surprisingly fired Gaine after only 16 months.

The Texans, run by former Patriots Bill O’Brien and Jack Easterby, wanted to hire Caserio this time. But the Patriots took the rare step of filing tampering charges against the Texans with the league office to block the interview. Texans owner Cal McNair then announced that the Texans would back off their pursuit of Caserio once the Patriots made him aware of contract terms that prevent Caserio from interviewing with other teams. The Patriots subsequently retracted their tampering charge.

Ultimately, Caserio returned to the Patriots for 2019, but the Texans will not fill their vacant GM position this season. Caserio’s contract expires after the 2020 NFL Draft.

Thursday, Belichick called the incident “water under the bridge,” but declined to talk about Caserio’s future or his role in the front office.

“I’ve never talked about contracts, so I’m not going to start talking about them now,” he said. “I don’t know why you would bring it up.”

Saturday, Caserio was asked about his reaction to being blocked twice by the Patriots, and if he is disappointed in not being able to interview for the job. But Caserio didn’t offer specifics, nor did he offer much about whether he has any additional responsibilities this year.

“I love being here, and right now we’re focused on trying to get the team ready for this season. And I’m happy to be here and I love what I do on a day to day basis,” Caserio said. “I’ve got a great opportunity each day to come in here and serve this team, this organization. I enjoy doing that and that’s what I’m excited to do and I’m going to continue to do that to the best of my ability.”

