Patriots’ Shaq Mason didn’t just sit around this offseason

Mason was one of 47 NFL and college offensive linemen to participate in the invite-only Offensive Line Masterminds camp, held July 12-14 in Frisco, Texas. For three days they shared ideas, honed their technique, and built some much-needed camaraderie.

Shaq Mason is excited to try out some of the things he learned at the Offensive Line Masterminds camp.

“I loved it,” Mason said on Friday. “It’s nice being around other guys in the league, picking their brains, sharing techniques and all those types of things. D-linemen are getting more athletic each and every year, so it’s nice to meet with other guys and see how they process the game.”

The three-day camp was organized by Eagles two-time Pro Bowl tackle Lane Johnson and Duke Manyweather, a former college offensive line coach who now works as a private coach. The 47 attendees included NFL All-Pros Mitchell Schwartz and Terron Armstead, elite rookies such as Vikings center Garrett Bradbury and Bills guard Cody Ford, and six of the top college prospects. Former Patriots left tackle Trent Brown and current Patriots backup tackle Dan Skipper were also in attendance.

Johnson and Manyweather came up with the idea of the Masterminds camp last year. Offensive linemen don’t get as much coaching as players at other positions, since NFL rules prevent teams from wearing pads or holding full-contact practices for the entire offseason.

“I think we’ve seen a drop in overall development in some regards of offensive linemen,” Manyweather said. “The gap between the starter and a serviceable backup, we see takes a big drop. We’re hoping that with some of the stuff we’re trying to do with my offseason training, but also bringing guys together for OL Masterminds, we’re hopefully bridging the gap.”

Plus, Johnson felt the offensive linemen needed to keep up with the pass rushers. The Broncos’ Von Miller has been holding a summit for pass rushers for several years now.

“Offensive linemen, we’ve really never had a community. That was my idea,” Johnson said by telephone this past week. “After a game every team spends about five minutes with everybody before they have to go back to their locker room, so this is a way for us to meet guys across the league. We play the same position and live the same lifestyle, so it was a way for us to get together and really just talk ball.”

The linemen spent a couple of hours each day breaking down their film, and a couple hours working on their technique on the field.

“We wanted to get into a room and share best practices and philosophies,” Manyweather said. “You’re not going to be able to mimic everything that everybody does, but if you can take a piece of somebody’s game or a thought process, and add it to your toolbox, it makes it that much more diverse.”

The camp had players from all five offensive line positions, and everyone watched film of everyone — guards watched tackles, tackles watched centers, and so on.

“That’s what I enjoyed most about it, just getting to see these other guys that you watch on film and how they make a living, how they diagnose different schemes, different plays,” Johnson said. “Not everybody is like your style, maybe similar, but you can implement something from their game that can help you out.”

Of course, by helping out his fellow offensive linemen, Johnson may in theory be hurting the pass rushers he’s playing with in Philadelphia. But Johnson said he isn’t worried about giving away trade secrets or hurting the Eagles.

“You could have all these secrets, all these plans, but it’s so hard to execute,” he said. “Everything we do is all the same. There may be some slight differences with some techniques, but really everybody does the same thing. You have a toolbox and you try to put as many tools in there to get the job done, so that’s the message I like to get across.”

Mason, one of the more soft-spoken Patriots, was an active participant over the three days.

“He spoke up, he asked questions — that’s really what it was about,” Johnson said. “We get everybody there and we let our guard down, and the whole goal is to learn. So he was pretty engaging just like everyone else. It’s just cool to get all the guys in there.”

Mason, already one of the Patriots’ most consistent linemen, said he is excited to test out some of his new tools this fall.

“Duke and Lane, what they put together is amazing,” Mason said. “Just to think of that and bring everyone together, that was an amazing experience for me.”

TAKING A PASS

Elliott among top stars holding out

Cowboys running back Ezkiel Elliott is one of a handful of high-profile players who are holding out for new contracts. (Matt Rourke/AP)

The biggest stories of training camp so far involve the players who aren’t there — the six guys who are holding out in hopes of landing new contracts.

The highest-profile holdout is Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is under contract for $3.8 million this year and $9.1 million next year. The Cowboys will likely give Elliott a big payday, but the deal is being slowed by three factors: Elliott’s off-field issue (shoving a security guard at a concert), which the NFL recently cleared; the Cowboys also have to get megadeals done with Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper; and the fact that Elliott is a running back, a position that teams are cautious about in free agency.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas is entering the final year of his rookie contract ($1.148 million salary), and is staying away from Saints camp until he gets his megadeal. It will happen soon. The only real question is who will get a bigger deal, Thomas or the Falcons’ Julio Jones. Interestingly, I’m told that former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson (and Thomas’s uncle) has been advising Thomas and helping him navigate the holdout and negotiation.

Running back Melvin Gordon wants a long-term extension from the Chargers, but the sides appear far apart. The Chargers are notoriously tight-fisted, and Gordon had knee issues at the end of last season that could be complicating matters.

Redskins left tackle Trent Williams wants a raise from the $23 million he is due over the next two years. Considering the Redskins need Williams to protect a rookie quarterback, he will likely get a new deal.

Jaguars pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue wants a long-term deal to replace the $2.025 million salary he’s making this year, the last year of his rookie deal.

Every player can be fined $40,000 per day skipped, except for Gordon, who can be fined $30,000 per day.

And Jadeveon Clowney technically isn’t holding out, because he hasn’t signed his franchise tag from the Texans (the team can’t fine him for skipping). But he is reportedly planning to miss all of camp, and it’s not to get a new contract, because that deadline already passed for him (July 15).

He’s ticked off at the Texans for not giving him a long-term deal, and for nickel and diming him with his franchise tag.

Even though Clowney is unquestionably a pass rusher, he’s technically listed as an outside linebacker in the Texans’ defensive scheme, and they gave him the franchise tag for a linebacker ($15.443 million) rather than for a defensive lineman ($17.128 million).

The Texans are within their rights to do this, but it doesn’t generate any good will with Clowney.

NOT SO FAST

Young guns must earn their keep

Daniel Jones, left, was taken sixth overall by the Giants in this year’s NFL Draft but he remains behind Eli Manning at quarterback on the depth chart. (Adam Hunger/AP)

A look at some of the other top stories from the first few days of training camp:

■ Most of the young quarterbacks are predictably taking their place toward the back of the depth chart. In New York, No. 6 pick Daniel Jones is running a clear second behind Eli Manning in drills with the Giants. In Washington, No. 15 pick Dwayne Haskins is splitting first-team reps fairly evenly with Case Keenum and Colt McCoy. In Miami, Josh Rosen is starting camp behind veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

All three youngsters will get their chance to start this fall, possibly even Week 1 for Rosen and Haskins (and for Jones, as soon as Manning throws his first interception this September). Their coaches are just making them “earn” it first.

But not Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, who isn’t messing around. Kyler Murray took every rep with the first-team offense to start camp. Of course, the Cardinals’ backup is the venerable Brett Hundley, so there is no reason not to give Murray every snap.

“Everybody in this locker room knows he’s going to be here,” wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said of Murray. “First pick overall, guys understand, it’s going to be his show. You want to be a part of it? Get on board.”

■ The Dolphins already suffered two tough losses. Defensive tackle Kendrick Norton tragically lost his arm in a car accident earlier this month. And the team announced on July 13 that assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell is stepping away to deal with health issues.

Caldwell, the former Lions and Colts head coach, was going to be a valuable member of the staff, both in helping develop Rosen, and in helping guide first-time head coach Brian Flores.

Caldwell’s absence increases the importance of Jerry Schuplinski, the assistant quarterbacks coach who held the same role for the Patriots for the last six years.

■ Le’Veon Bell sure does love football again after getting his big free agent contract from the Jets ($28 million over the next two seasons). Not only did Bell show up for training camp on time, but he took the conditioning test twice. And while a big reason Bell held out from the Steelers was his usage — his 406 touches in 2017 were 60 more than anyone else in the league — Bell wants the ball now. “I’m up for 500 if it’s going to take us to the Super Bowl,” he said Thursday.

■ This past week also provided three reminders that the NFL is a cold, harsh business. The Cowboys released receiver Allen Hurns, the Packers released defensive end Mike Daniels, and the Redskins released linebacker Mason Foster on the eve of training camp.

“[Nine] year veteran, captain of the defense, played 99% of the snaps last season and cannot even get a straight answer as to why,” Foster’s agent, Blake Baratz, wrote on Twitter. “Keep in mind the team has been off for 5 weeks & he was the starting MLB the entire offseason. I operate in good faith as a human being & as a business, I expect more from the @NFL and certain organizations in particular, we can be better.”

ETC.

Edelman on NFI raises eyebrows

Julian Edelman signed autographs for fans at training camp on Thursday, but was unable to participate in team activities because of a thumb injury. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

On the surface, Julian Edelman’s thumb injury is not a big deal. Per reports, Edelman broke his thumb playing catch a few weeks ago, and he is supposed to be back on the field for the second half of camp. He may not appear in any preseason games, but he should be ready to go for Week 1.

But I get the sense that coach Bill Belichick is none too pleased that his top offensive weapon (not named Brady) showed up to camp with a thumb injury and can’t participate for a few weeks.

Why? Because Belichick put Edelman on the non-football injury list to start the season.

The NFI list is reserved for players who get injured away from NFL facilities — rookies who suffer injuries in college, and veterans who get hurt skiing or playing basketball, for instance. The NFI list allows a team to reduce a player’s salary, or avoid paying it altogether while he is on NFI. In 2012, Eagles left tackle Jason Peters tore his Achilles’ riding a scooter, and the Eagles cut his $8 million salary in half.

Belichick had three options at the start of camp: Put Edelman on the physically unable to perform list, put him on the NFI list, or do nothing. In all three cases, Edelman still counts against the 90-man roster.

If all Edelman was doing was playing catch, the Patriots easily could have put him on PUP, or done nothing. “Once players are in the NFL, if they are injured practicing/training for football in any manner, they typically get the PUP designation,” even if it happens away from the team facility, wrote former Chargers team doctor David Chao in the San Diego Union Tribune.

But Belichick specifically put Edelman on the NFI list, the one that gives the team the most control and allows it to reduce Edelman’s pay if the injury unexpectedly lingers into the regular season.

Edelman should come off NFI well before camp ends, and the pay thing ultimately shouldn’t be an issue. But going on the NFI list raises an eyebrow, and makes me wonder if there is more to Edelman injuring his thumb.

Extra points

The Steelers don’t make changes very often, but the end of an era may be coming soon in Pittsburgh. The headline this past week was that Mike Tomlin got a contract extension, but it turns out it was only a one-year extension, through 2021. And when an NFL coach gets a one-year extension, it’s not really an extension at all — teams routinely do this so that a coach doesn’t have to go into a lame-duck season. Tomlin can now credibly tell his team that he has long-term security, but he still will be on the hot seat this season into next. Meanwhile, general manager Kevin Colbert declined to accept a contract extension and is taking a wait-and-see approach, with his contract expiring after the 2020 draft. Tomlin has been the Steelers’ coach since 2007 and Colbert the GM since 2010, but team president Art Rooney might be ready for a change. As noted on Twitter by @SharpFootball, the Steelers have had a league-high 32 Pro Bowl selections over the last five years, but only one AFC Championship game appearance . . . The Bengals’ Mike Brown is never afraid to cross his fellow owners, and he’s doing it again over the idea of an 18-game schedule. The owners want it badly — which, naturally, means Brown doesn’t. “These seasons are long and they take a toll on you mentally, they take a toll on players physically,” Brown told the AP. “Maybe we should just step back and accept the 16 number and go with it.” But 18 games means more money for everyone — owners and, yes, the players, too . . . Count N’Keal Harry among those surprised that the Patriots drafted him at No. 32. “Once they got to pick 32, we were watching the TV and I heard the announcers talking about wide receivers and how they don’t traditionally go wide receiver, how Bill [Belichick] has never picked a wide receiver [in the first round],” Harry said on FS1. “So I was like, ‘It’s over. Let me just get ready for Day 2.’ And then the call came in.”

Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed got a six-game suspension for a domestic violence issue in which charges were never filed. Tyreek Hill got off scot-free. The difference? Reed’s accuser cooperated with the NFL, and Reed’s didn’t. But we don’t really know how hard the NFL tried to interview Hill’s accuser.