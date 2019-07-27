Pregnant pause: Golden Tate suspended for fertility drug

In his statement, Tate said he and his wife met with a fertility specialist in April. He took a prescribed drug and learned shortly after an ingredient was a substance banned by the league. Tate said he reported the problem to the independent administrator of the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, and alerted his coaches and general manager.

The 10-year veteran, who signed with the Giants in March, announced the suspension in a Twitter post Saturday. He said he plans to appeal the violation of the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers and that he would have no further comment.

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate has been suspended for four games for using a drug prescribed for fertility planning.

Advertisement

The NFL has not announced the suspension and it had no comment, league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an e-mail to the Associated Press.

Tate practiced Saturday and he can practice throughout training camp.

He will not be able to play in the first four regular-season games unless his suspension is overturned. That rarely happens.

Tate, who signed a four-year, $37.5 million contract, including $23 million guaranteed, and general manager Dave Gettleman spoke to the media Friday. Neither mentioned the suspension.

The Giants’ receiving corps has been swamped by injuries in the first three days of training camp.

Sterling Shepard, who was supposed to take over as the No. 1 receiver with the trade of Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland, broke his left thumb in the opening practice Thursday. It was disclosed the following day that wideout and kickoff returner Corey Coleman tore an ACL in the same workout.

Rookie Darius Slayton, the fifth-round draft choice, has missed the first two workouts with a hamstring injury. Brittan Golden sustained a groin injury late Friday.

WR Green hurts foot

Near the end of a festive afternoon commemorating the NFL’s centennial season, the Cincinnati Bengals watched A.J. Green get carted off the field with an injury that left the receiver distraught.

Advertisement

‘‘You never want to see that,’’ quarterback Andy Dalton said. ‘‘It’s unfortunate.’’

One practice into coach Zac Taylor’s inaugural season, the last-place Bengals saw their most indispensable player crumple on the field. Green ran a deep sideline pattern during a 7-on-7 drill. Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick bumped him as he knocked away the pass, and Green appeared to land awkwardly on the left foot.

He limped a few steps, crouched, limped a few more, and then appeared to grab his mouth guard, flinging it to the ground. He sat down and trainers removed his left sock and examined the foot and ankle. Green was helped to the bench, which he angrily slammed with his hand. He buried his head in his arms as he was taken off the sideline on a cart for an exam.

Taylor had no information about the severity of the injury when practice ended.

The practice was held at Welcome Stadium, an hour north of Cincinnati, as part of the league’s celebration of its 100th season. What’s considered the first game in NFL history was played in Dayton in 1920. A main attraction for the crowd of approximately 7,500 was watching Dalton and Green connect again.

Dalton missed the last five games last season with a torn thumb ligament. Green missed more than half the season with an injured big toe on his right foot that required surgery. When players reported for the start of camp on Friday, Green was upbeat about his condition.

Advertisement

‘‘My body feels great, my legs feel great,’’ Green said Friday. ‘‘I started working out in February. I took a couple days off here and there, but it was just getting my toe right, getting my body back to where I need to be.’’

Green had been limited in offseason workouts as the Bengals went easy with their best receiver. Less than an hour into their first practice, he was gone again.

Lions cut ties with Riddick

The Lions released running back Theo Riddick after six seasons with the team and officially announced the signing of defensive lineman Mike Daniels. The 30-year-old former Pro Bowler was released earlier in the week after seven seasons with Green Bay . . . Colts starting defensive end Jabaal Sheard missed practice again with an injured knee and it’s not clear when he could return. Team owner Jim Irsay said he expects Sheard to play this season . . . The Cardinals activated linebacker Brooks Reed from the physically unable to perform list and announced linebacker Haason Reddick will be out several weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Reed had been dealing with a hip injury and was placed on the PUP list July 20. The Cardinals also cut defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche after the former first-round draft pick showed up to training camp out of shape . . . The Redskins placed holdout left tackle Trent Williams on the reserve/did not report list and signed journeyman lineman Corey Robinson . . . Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley missed practice and will need several days to recover from a tweaked hamstring. Linebacker Duke Riley missed the workout with a hip flexor and a groin injury; coach Dan Quinn said it appears he will be sidelined for several days, too.