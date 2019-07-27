Saturday’s Patriots training camp report: Full pads for the first time

■ Michael Bennett (excused, personal matter), Byron Cowart (left Friday’s practice early after having his knee treated by staffers), Yodny Cajuste (non-football injury list), and Cole Croston (physically unable to perform list) were absent.

It was a bit of an abbreviated session on Day 3 as the Patriots wore their full pads for the first time this summer. There was some hitting early, and a little more late (after the hill runs), but it wasn’t a full-tilt, full-time practice. Here are some observations:

■ Julian Edelman (NFI), Demaryius Thomas (PUP), Nate Ebner (PUP), and Ken Webster (PUP) were present but didn’t participate outside of stretching.

■ Tom Brady, Sony Michel, and David Andrews returned to practice, though Andrews was not a full participant.

INJURIES: None.

DRESS CODE: Full pads.

CALL TO ARMS

Tom Brady returned and he might never get another day off after going 0 for 4 during full-team drills a day after a maintenance day. No big deal, with contact allowed the offense was focused on the running game. Brian Hoyer was 2 for 2 and Jarrett Stidham 1 of 1 during the 11 on 11s.

RECEIVERS RACE

N’Keal Harry made the play of the day, outleaping J.C. Jackson to haul in a Brian Hoyer pass. Hoyer sprinted over to the rookie to show him some love after the catch.

SECONDARY SCHOOL

J.C. Jackson made the play of the day on defense, catching up with Phillip Dorsett, who had a bead on a deep flea-flicker bomb from Tom Brady. Jackson got there in the nick of time to deflect it away as he and Jason McCourty converged on Dorsett.

ODDS AND ENDS

■ Practice began with a helicopter landing and then taking off. It returned and whisked owner Robert Kraft away when practice ended.

■ Danny Etling worked as a quarterback and a receiver — he caught a pass from Brian Hoyer during individual drills — and acquitted himself quite well during one blocking drill. He stayed after practice for a good long time working on throwing and catching.

■ Nick Caserio held another throwing session with tight ends Benjamin Watson and Matt LaCosse.

■ Tom Brady worked a side session throwing to Sony Michel and James White. At the same time, Hoyer threw passes to rookie N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers.

■ One of the best one-on-one trench battles was when offensive lineman Ted Karras (white No. 75) took on defensive tackle David Parry (blue No. 75). It lasted a good five seconds with neither giving up much ground.

■ Another good battle was Keionta Davis colliding with Joe Thuney (will he be the left tackle?). Davis got under the pads but Thuney recovered and drove him sideways.

■ Derek Rivers looked quick and strong and won at least two individual battles during pass rush drills. With Michael Bennett still MIA, there is ample opportunity to impress.

■ With the natural uptick in intensity with the pads on, the coaches took it to another level, too, with several of the veterans (Dante Scarnecchia and Ivan Fears) loudly getting their messages across.

■ The punters did some work early on the upper fields before spending most of the day on the lower conditioning field.

■ Harry, Patrick Chung, Phillip Dorsett, Braxton Berrios, and Maurice Harris served as the punt returners.

■ Rodney Harrison, Randy Moss, and Willie McGinest were on hand and spent time with Brady and Bill Belichick, among others. Harrison is being inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame with the late Leon Gray on Monday.

■ Boston College coach Steve Addazio and some of his staffers took in practice at field level.

POSTPRACTICE PORTRAITS

■ Best scene of the day was Tom Brady throwing bombs to Randy Moss, bringing back memories of 2007. Moss acknowledged a couple of the throws “got the best of me,” but other than a little gray in his beard, the Hall of Famer looked about the same.

■ After the running of the hills, Bill Belichick huddled the entire team together for a chat.

■ Belichick watched another round of one-on-one linemen battles and two guys that stood out were Trent Harris and Ufomba Kamalu, both of whom dominated their matches against offensive linemen.

■ Rookie guard Hjalte (remember, it’s YELL-duh) Froholdt was sent on a penalty lap for jumping offside during the above-mentioned session.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Sunday: Practice: 9:15 a.m. (open to the public).

Monday: Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony 4:30 p.m., followed by an in-stadium practice for season ticket-holders and Foxborough residents.

Tuesday: TBA.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.