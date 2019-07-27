Sony Michel makes Patriots training camp debut

Michel has dealt with knee issues throughout his college and pro career, and a recent procedure forced him to miss minicamp and the first two days of training camp.

It was the first full-padded practice of training camp and Michel was a full participant as he showed off the zip and vision he flashed as a rookie during a practice where the running game was the clear point of emphasis.

FOXBOROUGH — It was all systems go for Sony Michel as the Patriots running back ended his brief stay on the physically unable to perform list on Saturday.

“[The knee] feels good, just working on getting it stronger,’’ said Michel, who said he was pleased with his cutting and explosiveness Saturday. “There’s always room for improvement.’’

Asked if he’s 100 percent, Michel said, “Yeah, I’m out here practicing. I’m ready to go. I’m learning, trying to get better, and that’s what it’s all about.’’

Michel, who came on like gangbusters last season and was a certified stud in the playoffs, rushing for 336 yards and six touchdowns, acknowledged he had to take care of the knee during his rookie campaign, but it didn’t stop there.

“I had to maintain my entire body,” he said. “In the sport of football, everybody knows it’s a high-collision game and you’ve got to be able to just maintain your whole body throughout the season.’’

Michel is poised to be a major piece in a backfield that has excellent depth with veterans James White, Rex Burkhead, and Brandon Bolden. Additionally, the team used a third-round pick on Alabama’s Damien Harris.

“I’m sure I was excited,’’ said Michel, asked about his reaction to the Patriots plucking another seasoned Southeastern Conference back. “You know, another piece to this team that can help this team probably win football games, and that’s what it’s all about. It’s all about building.”

Michel, who missed most of training camp and the exhibition season a year ago, said he “couldn’t be more excited” about being healthy for this camp.

“Training camp plays a big part in development going into the season and I’m thankful to be in this training camp and I’m excited to take it day by day,’’ he said.

Awaiting Bennett

Michael Bennett still has yet to make his camp debut as the veteran defensive end continues to be out for personal reasons.

“Michael’s been great to work with, so we’ll leave it at that,’’ said director of player personnel Nick Caserio. “I really don’t want to get into it any further.’’

Bennett was spotted reporting to the facility on Wednesday but hasn’t been out to practice yet.

Asked about Julian Edelman, who is on the non-football injury list as the team’s top receiver recovers from a broken left thumb, Caserio didn’t want to get into specifics.

“Everybody is in different categories in different positions, so the most important thing is that the players come in here and do whatever they can relative to their situation, and that’s what we’re focused on,’’ he said.

Nothing new

Caserio had no new information on Josh Gordon’s status. Like Bill Belichick said earlier in the week, Caserio called it a league matter. “We’ll just take it day by day and whatever information that we have, if there’s anything new, then we’ll be informed. If there’s nothing new, then we’ll just kind of keep moving forward,’’ Caserio said . . . Former Patriots receiver Randy Moss was at practice to “support the guys” and also offer some praise of former teammate Rodney Harrison, who will be inducted in the Patriots Hall of Fame on Monday. “He was a player you respected during the week and definitely on Sunday,’’ said Moss. “Rodney Harrison was that player [that] if you didn’t come to practice every single day, he would embarrass you.’’ . . . Moss also weighed in on Ty Law, who will join Moss in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer. “He was the type of corner that played in the Patriots system that really wasn’t considered a shutdown, lockdown corner, but at the end of the day, he locked up whatever receiver was out there,’’ Moss said. “So, you have to take your hat off to Ty Law, what he accomplished, and now being able to put on a gold jacket. I’m happy for him [and] happy for the Patriots.’’ . . . Tom Brady hasn’t spoken with the local media yet this season, but Saturday the 20-year veteran did tell former teammate Willie McGinest on NFL Network that he “never imagined playing even one year of pro football. It was a dream just to be the starting quarterback on my high school team.’’

