Watch Tom Brady, Randy Moss flash back to 2007 with deep pass at Patriots practice
Tom Brady and Randy Moss still have it.
On Saturday at Patriots training camp, Brady was caught throwing a deep pass from the end zone to Randy Moss, who was standing on the sidelines. It was reminiscent of the 39 times the duo connected for a touchdown pass during Moss’s tenure in New England from 2007-2010.
Moss attended Saturday’s practice “to show support for the boys,” he told reporters. His other former teammate, Rodney Harrison, will also be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Monday.
This was really fun to watch. #Patriots https://t.co/NSSN5OjkM0— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) July 27, 2019