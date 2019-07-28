Michael Bennett ready to go on his first day of training camp

Bennett made his training camp debut Sunday morning and said he had a good laugh at the rumors that he had decided to join his brother, Martellus , in retirement.

FOXBOROUGH — Michael Bennett has built a reputation as a relentless edge rusher who won’t quit until he gets the quarterback on the ground.

“I was surprised that people thought I would quit,’’ said the 10-year veteran. “I haven’t quit on anything in a long time. I don’t even quit when I play my daughter in checkers.’’

Bennett confirmed he missed the first three days of camp to tend to a family matter and he flew overnight from Hawaii to be on time for Day 4.

Bennett said he appreciated the support and understanding he received from Bill Belichick during his delayed start.

“It’s nice when you have a coach that sees you as a human being, not just a number and you’re able to talk to him, tell him what’s going on, and you’re able to go take care of it,’’ said Bennett. “That just makes you want to play harder for a coach, when he believes in you and lets you take care of your family first.’’

He did acknowledge he was a little concerned about how his request would be received.

“I think everybody’s always concerned about how their boss is going to take into consideration if something happens back home, but when you have a boss who respects you as a man, it’s easy to go out there and play for him like that,’’ he said. “For me, that’s easy to look him in the eye and whatever he asks me to do, I’ll do it simply because I know he respects me as a human being and I respect that.’’

Bennett, who said he’s motivated by winning and building relationships, didn’t get a ton of sleep on the plane but wanted to get to practice as soon as he could.

“You want to prove to your teammates that you love the game,’’ he said. “I grew up in this game and this game has been a part of my life for over 20 years, so every time I step on the field I’ve got teammates who believe in me, I just want to come out and show them that in every single moment, I’m going to try to go as hard as I can. When you’re on a new team and you have to build relationships, the only type of way to build new relationships is to show everyone the type of work ethic you’ve got, what you believe in, and how you carry yourself.’’

The 33-year-old Bennett didn’t have a full workload on his first day, but it was clear he had kept himself in good shape. He won his only one-on-one battle during individual pass rush drills (vs. guard Shaq Mason) and then handled rookie guard Hjalte Froholdt with ease during a full-team red-zone session.

Building a bond

A lot of members of the rookie class chatted with media for the first time since training camp opened. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham revealed he’s rooming with top pick N’Keal Harry and the two have already formed “a great relationship.’’

Catching on

Harry said he’s really appreciated his apprenticeship under former Patriot Troy Brown, who has been helping out with the receivers. “He’s just teaching me how to be a complete receiver and how to take my game to the next level,’’ said Harry. “He’s one of the greatest receivers that ever played here. I can take a lot from him and I’m going to keep asking him questions and keep learning from him every day.’’ . . . First-year Patriot Maurice Harris has had an outstanding four days and leads the club with 10 catches during 11-on-11 sessions . . . Receiver Demaryius Thomas , who is on the PUP list as he rehabs his torn Achilles’, played a little catch with Tom Brady before practice really kicked off.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.