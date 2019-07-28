Tyreek Hill apologizes for putting Chiefs in tough spot, says he’s ‘on new journey’

‘‘I’ve learned to just appreciate those around me,’’ Hill said after the Chiefs’ second workout of training camp at Missouri Western. ‘‘I feel like I take that for granted sometimes, being a professional athlete. I tend to not stay humble, you know what I’m saying? I still love my kids and I still love my family, but I feel like sometimes I take all of those things for granted.’’

The star wide receiver declined Sunday to discuss the specifics of his case, which wound to a conclusion late last week when the NFL declined to punish him for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. But he did apologize for the precarious situation he left the Chiefs in this past offseason.

Tyreek Hill was contrite but repentant in his first comments since he was banished from the Kansas City Chiefs following an audio recording in which his then-fiancee accused him of hurting their son.

The Chiefs were poised to make their first selection in the NFL draft when the graphic, secretly taped audio of Hill and Crystal Espinal aired on a local TV station. The Chiefs quickly suspended the two-time All-Pro from all team-related activities and, uncertain of Hill’s future with the organization, used a second-round pick on speedy wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

Advertisement

Hill remained barred from the team during voluntary summer workouts and the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp, even after the local district attorney decided there was not enough evidence to pursue charges.

The NFL was still weighing whether to punish Hill under terms of its personal conduct policy when it sent investigators to Kansas City late last month. During an eight-hour session, Hill supplied the league with his side of the story, laying out the facts from his point of view.

‘‘[Commissioner] Roger Goodell and his team did their thing. They dug in, got all the facts, and I’m very appreciative of those guys as well,’’ Hill said. ‘‘The meeting was long. It was probably the longest meeting of my life. It was crazy. What I was trying to get across was just the facts, man.’’

Advertisement

The NFL ultimately decided late last week that it would not punish Hill, and the Chiefs immediately announced that his team-issued suspension was lifted and he would be reporting to training camp.

He was not available to reporters during check-in day Friday, nor did Hill speak following the Chiefs’ first practice Saturday. But he was carried to the practice field by a chorus of fans chanting ‘‘Tyreek! Tyreek!’’ in what could only be described as a groundswell of support.

It was a 180-degree turn from the sentiments most fans had just a few months ago.

‘‘The love feels good, to come back out here and get a chance,’’ Hill said. ‘‘I’m on a new journey as far as me growing as a father and as a human.’’

There is still an ongoing investigation by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, and Hill said he could not discuss that case. Nor would he discuss the specifics of a recent sit-down that he had with Clark Hunt, the Chiefs’ chairman and the most visible face of the ownership family.

Hill did acknowledge learning a lesson he hoped to pass on to younger players.

‘‘You can look at me and tell I’ve been through a lot,’’ he said, ‘‘even when I first came into the league. I had a bad history. Just be thankful for the ones around you, stay humble and grounded, love your parents and your kids — if you have kids — and just work hard.’’

Advertisement

Hill caught 12 touchdown passes and set a franchise record with 1,479 yards receiving last season, earning his third Pro Bowl trip in as many seasons.

It’s a big reason why the Chiefs were interested in signing him to a long-term deal as he entered the final year of his rookie contract.

Where those talks now stand remains in question.

‘‘It was good having him back out there,’’ Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said Sunday. ‘‘He is an intelligent kid. He picked up right where he left off. ‘‘He’s doing a heck of a job.’’

Daniels touts Patricia

Detroit coach Matt Patricia apparently made quite an impression on his new defensive lineman.

Mike Daniels was at training camp Sunday, a day after the Lions announced that they’d signed him. When asked what made Detroit an attractive destination, the former Green Bay Packer didn’t mince words.

‘‘Coach Patricia, flat out,’’ Daniels said of the former Patriots defensive coordinator. ‘‘He’s just a genius. He really is. He understands the game of football. He knows what it takes. To be able to play for a coach like that, it means everything.’’

Patricia is entering his second season as Detroit’s coach, and the first one didn’t go very well. The Lions went 6-10, their worst record since 2012. But prior to that, Patricia had success as a defensive coordinator with New England, and now Detroit has put together the type of defensive front that could be just what its coach needs to improve on his difficult debut season.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old Daniels signed with the Lions shortly after being released by the Packers. He was a Pro Bowl alternate after the 2017 season, although he finished last season on injured reserve after a foot injury.

‘‘He’s very intense, he loves football,’’ Patricia said. ‘‘He’s just one of those guys that comes to work every day. He’s a blue-collar guy, he’s one of those guys that loves the grind of the game. Another guy that is very smart, when you talk to him about different schemes and different things that he can do.’’

Bengals’ Green out 6-8 weeks

ESPN reported that an MRI on Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green’s left ankle showed torn ligaments that are likely to sideline him 6-8 weeks. ESPN reported, citing a source, that Green is not expected to be ready for the regular-season opener Sept. 8 at Seattle. He was carted off the field Saturday during the Bengals’ first training camp practice of the season . . . Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III will be sidelined for ‘‘at least a few weeks’’ after fracturing his right thumb during the team’s third practice of training camp. The injury occurred Saturday night when Griffin hit his hand on a defender’s helmet. Griffin entered training camp as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart behind Lamar Jackson. Rookie Trace McSorley, drafted out of Penn State, is the only other quarterback on the roster.