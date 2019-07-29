Dolphins promote Dave DeGuglielmo from analyst to offensive line coach

DeGuglielmo, 51, a Lexington High graduate who played at Boston University from 1987-1990, was the Patriots offensive line coach from 2014-15 and served on Bill Belichick’s staff at the same time Flores was the Patriots safeties coach.

Flaherty was hired in February by new head coach Brian Flores and was entering his 20th year of coaching in the NFL. He coached the offensive line for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017-18.

The Miami Dolphins fired first-year offensive line coach Pat Flaherty on Monday and replaced him with Dave DeGuglielmo , who had been an analyst for the coaching staff.

DeGuglielmo was the Dolphins’ offensive line coach in 2009-11 and rejoined their staff during the past offseason. DeGulielmo’s last offensive line coach at BU was Tony Sparano, who went on to become the Dolphins head coach in 2008.

Advertisement

In 2018, DeGuglielmo was the offensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

Goodell, game officials face deposition

A Louisiana judge ordered NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and three officials from January’s NFC title game to be questioned under oath in September about the infamous ‘‘no-call’’ that helped the Los Angeles Rams beat the New Orleans Saints in January’s NFC title game, according to attorney Antonio LeMon, who filed a lawsuit over the game that sent the Rams to the Super Bowl.

LeMon said he and league attorneys will pick a mutually agreeable date for depositions in New Orleans — barring any league appeals that might delay or cancel the questioning.

A league spokesman declined comment.

LeMon’s lawsuit seeks $75,000 in damages — to be donated to charity — over the failure to flag a pass interference or roughness penalty against Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis well before a pass arrived.

Buccaneers add Testaverde’s son

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed quarterback Vincent Testaverde, whose 55-year-old father, Vinny, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1987 NFL draft and is still the club’s career passing leader.

Advertisement

The younger Testaverde played his final college season at Albany, where he transferred after playing at Texas Tech as a true freshman and threw for 1,714 yards and 11 touchdowns before spending two years at his father’s alma mater, Miami, where the elder Testaverde won the Heisman Trophy in 1986.

Vinny Testaverde spent six seasons with the Bucs (1987-1992), throwing for 14,820 yards. He also played for the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers during a 21-year career, finishing with 46,233 yards passing.

In other moves, the Buccaneers placed tight end Troy Niklas (leg) on injured reserve and activated inside linebacker Jack Cichy (knee) from the physically unable to perform list.

Jets’ WR Crowder hurt

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder left practice with a foot injury and was having an MRI to determine the nature and severity. Coach Adam Gase was not sure of the severity of Crowder’s injury was awaiting results of the MRI. Crowder signed a three-year, $28.5 million contract with the Jets in March after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Redskins . . . . Jets running back Le’Veon Bell, who sat out last season in a contract dispute with the Steelers, apologized on Twitter to fantasy football owners who picked him in a year he spent away from the game. “I’m sorry I couldn’t pull through for y’all,” Bell posted on Twitter, “but trust me, this year’s about to be wayyyy different.” . . . Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Keith Reaser hurt his Achilles tendon during practice and could miss the season. Reaser emerged as one of the stars of the brief Alliance of American Football and was likely to make the Chiefs’ roster . . . The Saints released veteran wide receiver Cameron Meredith. Saints coach Sean Payton said the former Chicago Bears leading receiver struggled at times to recover from a major 2017 knee injury and was falling behind some young receivers who’ve been performing well. . . . Keith Lincoln, a star fullback-halfback on the San Diego Chargers’ 1963 AFL championship team, has died. He was 80. Lincoln, a five-time AFL All-Star who was elected to the Chargers Hall of Fame, was named the most outstanding player of the Chargers’ 51-10 victory in the 1963 AFL Championship.