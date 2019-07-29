This season, the biggest concern about the Patriots’ veteran-laden defense will be its coaching staff

But they don’t want to talk much about it, under orders from you-know-who.

They all stuck to the script when asked about the team’s potential. The Patriots are returning almost everyone from a defense that shut down a prolific Rams offense in the Super Bowl.

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots’ veteran defensive players took their coaching well during the first few days of training camp.

“It’s a new year,” defensive leader Dont’a Hightower said. “I know y’all hear that all the time, but it is. Don’t want to dwell on the past.”

“It starts with our head coach,” safety Duron Harmon added. “He lets us know from the moment we start in OTAs, last year is last year, and this year is a new year.”

Fortunately, Bill Belichick himself spilled the beans.

Or, at least he did through his former player, Willie McGinest.

The Patriots’ 20-year head coach did an interview with McGinest, now with NFL Network, on the practice field after Saturday’s practice.

“You told me earlier that you’re excited about the defense,” McGinest said. “You’ve got smart guys, and you think this defense is actually better than it was last year, and it’s taking the next step. . . . You have more confidence in this defense because of the leadership and the guys that you have over there now.”

Belichick kept a straight face, but you could see the thought bubble forming over his head: Gee, thanks, Willie.

“Well, I think we have a good group,” Belichick said. “We’ll see what we can do this year. But I like the way they work. I like the way they communicate. It’s a smart group. We have good size, we’re tough, we seem pretty aware. Hopefully we can play well together, and if they get any kind of good coaching, they’ll be alright.”

Belichick’s last dig at the coaching goes to the old adage, there’s truth behind every joke. Strange as it is to say about the Patriots, the coaching is where the question marks arise with the defense.

The players are all the same from last year. Nine starters from the Super Bowl return, including the entire back seven. The top six players who played the most defensive snaps in the 2018 season are back . . . as are nine of the top 10 . . . and 14 of the top 16.

Swap out Trey Flowers for Michael Bennett and Mike Pennel for Malcom Brown up front. Otherwise, it’s the same defense that finished last year seventh in points allowed and held the Rams 30 points below their season average in the Super Bowl: Stephon Gilmore, Devin McCourty, Kyle Van Noy, Patrick Chung, Hightower, and many of the same names we have watched for several years in Foxborough.

“Hopefully we can pick up where we left off and keep that chemistry, keep that fluidity that we had during the end of the season and keep that going,” Van Noy said. “We have a veteran group in the secondary, as well. A lot of guys came back up in the D-line, so we’re ready to go.”

But the defensive coaching staff has undergone significant changes since the Super Bowl. Only one coach returns to the same role from last season: safeties coach Steve Belichick.

Otherwise, the Patriots have a new defensive line coach (Brett Bielema), inside linebackers coach (Jerod Mayo), outside linebackers coach (DeMarcus Covington), and cornerbacks coach (Mike Pellegrino).

Oh, and there is no defensive coordinator, with Matt Patricia and Flores leaving in consecutive offseasons, and replacement Greg Schiano unexpectedly quitting in March.

Belichick doesn’t appear too worried about the change, noting to McGinest that the Patriots’ defense has been “pretty much the same system, as you know, for 20 years.” But he does intend to take matters into his own hands. Belichick didn’t say outright that he will be defensive coordinator, but considering how new the staff is, everything will flow through him.

“I think I’ll be more involved this year, defensively, than I was in recent years, although I’ve always tried to be involved in all aspects of the game, especially the defensive side of the ball,” Belichick said. “But this year it will be a little bit more. But I’m enjoying it, and you know, eventually I’ll have less of a role. But for right now, just to try to get things under way this year, I’ll try to be as much involved as I can.”

Pressed more on it Monday evening, Belichick wouldn’t reveal much about his expanded role. When asked if he will call the plays, Belichick gave his usual, “We’ll do what we feel like is best for the team.”

“We’ll see how things go during the year,” he said. “I like the coaches that are on the defensive staff. They work hard. They work well together. I think, you know, it has come together. Just keep taking it day by day and see how it works out.”

Belichick said he isn’t worried that focusing more on the defense will take his attention away from the offense or special teams.

“Josh [McDaniels] and I, and Joe [Judge] and I, have been together for a long time,” he said. “Honestly, I can let them do what they need to do, and they don’t really need me. They’re pretty self-sufficient.”

As Belichick noted to McGinest, the Patriots’ defense inspires more confidence than the offense right now. Tom Brady and McDaniels will eventually get that side of the ball figured out, but the offense has myriad question marks, from wide receiver to tight end to left tackle.

The defense is all veteran players, most of whom have won multiple Super Bowl rings and know how to start over from scratch each season. The secondary is so deep that if everyone stays healthy, someone might have to get traded at roster cutdown time (Jonathan Jones?). The linebacker corps is so deep that Jamie Collins isn’t guaranteed a spot.

“When you have that many veterans, it usually means you have great leadership,” Harmon said. “That’s usually a recipe for a good, smart football team. That’s what we aim to be every year.”

Belichick and his players are right to be excited about the defense’s potential this year. But Belichick is also right to be a little nervous about how all the new pieces will fit on the coaching staff.

