Now that he’s a Patriot, Chase Winovich has become a steely convert

“Go Pats!,’’ the Jefferson Hills, Pa., native said, deftly handling an inquiry about whether he grew up rooting for one of the Patriots top AFC rivals. “At this point in time, I’m a Patriots fan.’’

FOXBOROUGH — Chase Winovich grew up in the heart of Steelers country and the rookie has a message for his new New England neighbors.

Chase Winovich (52), the rookie linebacker out of Michigan, has distinguished himself in Patriots training camp with his long flowing locks and high-octane motor.

Winovich, who was the first of three third-round picks in April, has already become one of the most recognizable Patriots because of his long, blonde hair and abundance of energy.

There was a thought that Winovich might come to camp with a closely-cropped ‘do, especially after Nick Caserio hinted during draft weekend that a new look might be coming.

“My hair has survived thus far,’’ he said. “But [I’m] just taking things one step at a time and I’m not too worried about my hair, if they want to cut it then they can have it. I’m just trying to be a better teammate and a better football player every day.’’

A hybrid defender on a stout Michigan squad, Winovich has been getting a lot of work as a pass rusher in individual and team drills. He’s also received some hands-on tutorials from Bill Belichick and they’ve left an impression.

“It means the world,’’ said Winovich. “He’s coached every position. He’s one of the greatest coaches of all time. I’m very fortunate . . . it’s not just him. It’s the all-around coaching staff. There is an expertise and opportunities to get better every single day. That’s what is great about [camp], every day you wake up and it’s a fresh day and you get to come out here and just get a little bit better, a little bit better. Be a better teammate. Be better mentally, physical, just across the board. So, yeah, it’s great.”

Winovich, who said he’s also leaned on the veterans to “pick their brains,” is almost always described as a “high-motor” guy and he’s all in on that assessment.

“I’ve always been a pretty big cardio guy. I love running and I’ve love flying all over the field and hitting people,” Winovich said. “I think that’s a decent characterization. But, really, it’s not what you’ve done in the past, it’s what you do today. So, I’m trying to build my football endurance and football shape. Every single day, I’m out here I’m trying to get in better and better shape.’’

Cannon restructures

The Patriots restructured Marcus Cannon’s contract according to an NFL Network report. The veteran right tackle had $4.5 million of his 2019 salary guaranteed. Cannon also received incentives that could increase the total value of his contract, which runs through 2021, to $24 million . . . Rookie defensive tackle Byron Cowart has been out with a “minor” quadriceps injury and should be back soon, according to a league source . . . Offensive lineman J.J. Dielman, who signed last week, retired. He is the third offensive lineman to retire recently, following Brian Schwenke and Jared Veldheer.

Belichick opens up

Bill Belichick gave two revealing quotes to Willie McGinest in an interview with the NFL Network after Saturday’s practice.

The first quote was Belichick confirming that he will, in fact, take on more defensive coaching responsibilities this season. The Patriots opted to proceed without a defensive coordinator after Greg Schiano abruptly left the team in March, and instead Belichick will take more control, especially early in the season.

“I think I’ll be more involved this year defensively than I was in recent years, although I’ve always tried to be involved in all aspects of the game, especially the defensive side of the ball,” Belichick said. “But this year it will be a little bit more. But I’m enjoying it, and you know, eventually I’ll have less of a role. But for right now, just to try to get things underway this year, I’ll try to be as much involved as I can.”

Belichick noted that “it’s been pretty much the same system . . . for 20 years,” and first-year linebacker coach Jerod Mayo, who has been wearing a headset in practices, is a natural to help call the plays into the huddle. But Belichick is likely to make the big decisions and play calls.

“We’ll see how it goes,’’ Belichick said Monday night when asked just how much more he’ll be involved. “Training camp is training camp. We’ll see how things go during the year, but I like the coaches on the defensive staff, I think they work hard and work well together. I think it’s coming together.’’

Brady: status quo

The coach also weighed in on Tom Brady’s contract situation. Brady is entering the final year of his deal, and McGinest asked Belichick if he wants Brady around “for another two to three years:”

“I definitely hope that’s the case,” Belichick said. “Right now all of us are just focused on this year. We want to have a good season. I know Tom’s worked hard in the offseason, we all have. We’re out here in training camp, trying to get things going.”

