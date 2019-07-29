Patriots practice report: Day 5

Here are some observations:

The Patriots held their annual in-stadium practice for Day 5 of training camp Monday night and it was about as low-key a session as there is at this level.

■ Receiver Dontrelle Inman, defensive tackle Byron Cowart (quadriceps), and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (non-football injury list) were not present.

■ Receivers Julian Edelman (NFI) and Demaryius Thomas (PUP), safety Nate Ebner (PUP), offensive tackle Cole Croston (PUP) and cornerback Ken Webster (PUP), all were present, but didn’t participate outside of stretching.

INJURIES: None.

DRESS CODE: No pads or shells. Just practice jerseys, helmets, and shorts and/or sweats.

ODDS AND ENDS

■ Perhaps because the real grass field that was installed for the weekend soccer matches, the Patriots treaded very lightly throughout the session, which lasted just over an hour. The field was very spongy from a few of the heavy rain storms that came through the area in the late afternoon.

POSTPRACTICE PORTRAITS

■ All players signed autographs (Julian Edelman again went above and beyond) for a good long while after practice.

■ Danny Etling and Jakobi Meyers played long toss with rehabbing receiver Demaryius Thomas.

■ Tom Brady chatted up several ex-teammates, including Ty Law, who will soon be enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame. Willie McGinest, Deion Branch, and Jermaine Wiggins also caught up with their old quarterback.

■ Robert Kraft received the loudest ovation of the night (non-Tom Brady division, of course).

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

■ Tuesday: No practice.

■ Wednesday: TBA.

■ Thursday: TBA.

Jim McBride

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.