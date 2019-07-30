Some early observations from Patriots camp

One week of training camp is in the books, and the “teaching” phase of the season has turned to “competition.” The Patriots have finally started tackling, holding two practices with full pads and full contact. Bill Belichick mentioned Monday that the Patriots will now start to incorporate situational football into practices, and begin installing the offense, though, “We’re still a ways off on that.”

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots are slowly edging their way toward the regular season.

The position battles are just starting to shape up, and a lot can happen between now and the Sept. 8 opener, particularly injuries. But here are some initial impressions after watching five training camp practices:

■ Everyone knows the three positions to watch: wide receiver, tight end, and left tackle.

At receiver, Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry are locks, and Phillip Dorsett is a good bet to make the team.

My very early impression is that fourth-year veteran Maurice Harris has the initial inside track on a roster spot. Harris has been taking a lot of first-team reps, and has great versatility as a 6-foot-3-inch receiver who can play in the slot.

Braxton Berrios has been getting reps with the starting offense as well, and I could see the Patriots keeping him in the Danny Amendola role.

At tight end, newcomer Matt LaCosse has had a strong start to camp. He had a tremendous touchdown catch Friday, going up over two defenders and holding on tightly despite Elandon Roberts trying to punch the ball out. LaCosse also is getting one-on-one pointers from Tom Brady, which is always a good sign.

Ben Watson will be back after he serves his four-game suspension, and my early favorite for the third tight end is Ryan Izzo. But this could be one of those years when all of the tight ends other than Watson and LaCosse don’t make the team.

At left tackle, the name to watch is Dan Skipper, a practice squad journeyman with the Cowboys, Lions, and Broncos who has gotten first-team reps this camp. While left guard Joe Thuney got a lot of action at left tackle in the spring and the first few training camp practices, Skipper and his 6-9 frame might be a better option at left tackle if Isaiah Wynn isn’t ready for Week 1.

Wynn hasn’t participated in team drills yet, but it’s still early. The joint practices against the Lions and Titans will be more telling.

■ As for Harry, the Patriots’ first-round pick, one thing you notice when watching him is that the Patriots aren’t doing too much with him. They generally line him up only on the outside (usually on the right), and aren’t putting him in the slot or using him in pre-snap motion. The Patriots need Harry to contribute right away, and they aren’t putting too much on his plate.

■ The Patriots have a lot of new and young faces on the coaching staff, and Belichick is giving them plenty of help. Jerod Mayo and DeMarcus Covington, the brand-new linebackers coaches, are getting help in drills from 56-year-old Bob Fraser, a longtime assistant under Greg Schiano who came to the Patriots this spring and stayed on even after Schiano surprisingly left in March.

Bret Bielema, in his first year as defensive line coach, is getting help from Joe Kim, the martial arts/pass rushing specialist. Joe Judge, in his first season coaching wide receivers in addition to being the special teams coordinator, is getting help with the receivers from Troy Brown. And Belichick, of course, said he will be more hands-on with the defense, though he declined to go into detail.

■ Speaking of Mayo, he has been wearing a headset during practice, and he’s relaying the plays into the huddle. But Belichick shot down a reporter’s question about how Mayo is handling play-calling duties.

“We’re not calling plays in camp yet,” Belichick said. “The plays are all scripted.”

■ Mayo, 33, could have continued a less stressful life in media and business, but it’s easy to see why he got back into football. The way the NFL is trending toward young coaches today, Mayo could easily be fast-tracked for a defensive coordinator or head coaching position.

Of the eight head coaches hired this offseason, four are under 40. Former Patriot Mike Vrabel spent three years with the Texans before getting a coordinator’s job in 2017 and a head coaching job in 2018.

■ Continuity has been one of the hallmarks of the Patriots’ dynasty, but that has been tested the last two years, with a significant turnover among coaches and scouts. The Patriots would be well-served to restock the organization with ex-players to help Belichick lead his program into the next era.

Bringing back Mayo, and having Brown help coach receivers, is a good start. Deion Branch and Kevin Faulk also were around this spring to help coach. And seeing Scott Pioli at Rodney Harrison’s Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony Monday night got me thinking that Pioli would be a good choice to come back and serve as Belichick’s top personnel executive if Nick Caserio ends up leaving for Houston next spring. Pioli is currently a free agent after stepping down from the Falcons in May.

■ Speaking of Caserio, he mentioned Belichick three times in his 11-minute press conference Saturday. One name he never mentioned? Robert Kraft.

■ The Patriots have kept an undrafted rookie on the initial 53-man roster for 15 straight years. Most of the attention in this camp has been on the guys catching the ball: receivers Jakobi Meyers, Ryan Davis, and Gunner Olszewski, and tight end Andrew Beck.

But don’t overlook two guys at positions of need: left tackle Tyree St. Louis, and linebacker Terez Hall, who is competing with Roberts for a backup linebacker spot.

■ The story I’m quietly rooting for: the Patriots keeping all three kickers/punters. Stephen Gostkowski is now 35, an age when most kickers give up kickoff duties. And rookie Jake Bailey, who does punts and kickoffs, has a big leg, but we don’t know about his accuracy and placement.

Let Gostkowski kick field goals, Bailey can do kickoffs and deep punts, and Ryan Allen can do the precision punting.

■ Willie McGinest asked Belichick in his interview Saturday if he wants Tom Brady around “for another two to three years.”

“I definitely hope that’s the case,” Belichick said on NFL Network. “Right now, all of us are just focused on this year. We want to have a good season. I know Tom’s worked hard in the offseason; we all have. We’re out here in training camp trying to get things going.”

Two things to unpack:

First, the fact that Belichick confirmed that he hopes Brady will play another “two to three years” counts as news, though I wouldn’t expect him to say, ‘Nah, we’re good if he retires after this year.’

More interestingly is the second part of the quote: “Right now, all of us are just focused on this year.”

Is Belichick telling us that Brady is going to be playing out his contract?

That quote came around the same time Harrison told us, “I do believe that Tom is kind of year-to-year and I think that’s probably one of the reasons why he’s not pressing on a new contract.”

It would be unprecedented for Brady to not sign an extension this August, but perhaps both sides are OK with letting things play out. Brady would want to see how he feels after the season before committing to next year. And the Patriots might want to see how Brady plays at 42 before committing to him at 43.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin