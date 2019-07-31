Dan Skipper making a big impression for Patriots

Isaiah Wynn was thought to be the favorite to man the spot, but the second-year player hasn’t been a full participant in camp yet as he continues to rehab from a torn Achilles’ suffered last season.

Dan Skipper is a mountain at 6 feet 9 inches and 325 pounds — he looks even larger — and he’s been getting a lot of run at left tackle as the Patriots look to replace Trent Brown .

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots have a giant hole to fill on the left side of their offensive line, and lately a giant of a man has been doing just that.

Skipper, an Arkansas product, had stints in Dallas, Detroit, and Denver before landing on New England’s practice squad in January. He got a quick overview of the program as the Patriots made their Super Bowl run. It was during the offseason that he was really able to immerse himself in the culture.

“Dan works hard,’’ said coach Bill Belichick. “[He] was here really regularly when the season was over and into the offseason program. So, he got off to a good start there and has really built on that. He’s competing well. We’ll see how it goes. He’ll get a good opportunity. He’s earned that. He’s put himself in position to compete, so we’ll see how it goes.’’

Skipper wasn’t too interested in talking about what he needed to do to get where he is now. He’s focused on the present.

“I try not to look in the rearview mirror because everything worth getting is right here, now,’’ he said. “Now, I’ve got to go in and watch film and get ready for tomorrow.’’

Skipper has looked smooth at times, gliding into his backpedal with ease while keeping pass rushers at bay with his long arms. There’s been some not so smooth times, as well, as speed rushers have been able to get around him and power guys have gotten under his pads and caught him off balance.

Skipper has gotten plenty of attention from offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia and credits those tutorials with helping him to continually improve.

“It’s awesome,’’ Skipper said. “You’ve got the best person you could get. Coach cares about us, he’s been awesome . . . I’m just trying to get on the same page and get caught up to speed with the rest of the guys.’’

Skipper said left guard Joe Thuney also has been a valuable resource. Thuney actually manned the left tackle spot early in camp before moving back to his regular post.

Bringing the heat

Wednesday’s practice was brutal from a weather standpoint, with temperatures in the 90s and stifling humidity.

Don’t expect any complaints from Stephen Anderson, however. The tight end survived a training camp in Houston and smiled as he said the few and far between breezes across the fields behind Gillette Stadium would be considered “a luxury” in Houston.

The 6-3, 230-pound Anderson is one of the many candidates trying to earn a tight end spot on a team that must replace Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen.

So far, the 26-year-old has had a solid camp and he’s ready to fill whatever role offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has in mind.

“I see my role as this, if they want me to come out and get 12 targets, I’ll get 12 targets,’’ Anderson said. “If they want me to get zero targets and block, I’ll get zero targets and block. If they want me on special teams, I’ll play special teams. I pride myself in having the athleticism to do everything: run with the faster guys and get in the trenches with the bigger guys. It really doesn’t matter.’’

Sad day

Former Patriots and Dolphins linebacker Nick Buoniconti, a Springfield native, died on Tuesday. The Pro Football and Patriots Hall of Famer was 78. “It’s a sad day for Patriots fans and Dolphins fans alike,’’ Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “He remains one of the most iconic homegrown players in franchise history.’’ . . . Like Tom Brady, running back James White was disappointed in the offense’s performance on Day 6. “We obviously know we didn’t practice to the best of our abilities today, but that’s what camp is all about. Every day is not going to be perfect,’’ White said. “There’s going to be ups and downs. We’ll learn from them and come out tomorrow [and] hit the ground running.’’ . . . Asked if Wednesday was the hottest day of camp, Skipper deadpanned, “I’m not a weatherman.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.