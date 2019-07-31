Day 6: Defense heats up for Patriots

The only thing hotter than the weather Wednesday was the Patriots defense, which turned in another strong performance. “Days like today are frustrating for us,’’ said quarterback Tom Brady. Here are some observations:

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry had several drops but also made a couple of acrobatic catches Wednesday.

■ Receiver Dontrelle Inman (undisclosed) and defensive tackle Byron Cowart (quadriceps) returned to practice.

■ Receiver Julian Edelman (NFI), safety Nate Ebner (PUP), and cornerback Ken Webster (PUP), all were present but didn’t participate outside of stretching.

■ Running back Rex Burkhead retreated to the lower conditioning field after jogging and stretching. He seemed to be running hard and cutting effortlessly as staffers watched him.

INJURIES: Tight end Lance Kendricks left practice early with staffer for an undisclosed reason.

DRESS CODE: Full pads.

CALL TO ARMS

As Tom Brady alluded to, it wasn’t an awesome day for the offense. Brady was 5 of 11 during full-team drills and 5 of 15 overall. Brian Hoyer was 4 of 9 in the 11-on-11 work and 7 of 12 overall. Jarrett Stidham was 3 of 5 in 11s and 4 of 7 overall.

RECEIVERS RACE

A mixed bag of a day for N’Keal Harry. The top pick had several drops (and he heard about it from the coaches) but also made a couple of acrobatic catches (and he heard about those from the fans. Harry went high to snag a Brian Hoyer over Jason McCourty during full-team work. He had a bad drop from Tom Brady during a hurry-up series but made up for it on the next snap, snagging Brady’s pass while leaping and then falling backward. Harry dropped another pass from Brady despite getting a step on Stephon Gilmore … Fellow rookie Jakobi Meyers showed some serious elevation to grab a Jarrett Stidham pass over Keion Crossen.

SECONDARY SCHOOL

Jonathan Jones continues to be a menace. The speedy corner keeps his hands active throughout the play and seemingly has at least one pass breakup per day. On Wednesday, he victimized Braxton Berrios twice … Rookie corners D’Angelo Ross (he’s so fast) and Joejuan Willams (he’s so tall) also were solid. Ross stifled Berrios and Gunner Olszewski during 1-on-1 drills while Williams stuck with Phillip Dorsett and batted away Brian Hoyer’s deep pass down the sideline … Duke Dawson broke up a deep route to Ryan Davis, also during individual drills … Duron Harmon picked off a deflected Hoyer pass (assist to Terrence Brooks, who got his hands on it).

THE ETLING EXPERIMENT

The second-year Swiss Army knife again worked with the receivers but also threw some passes during half-speed situational drills. He had a nice, noisy collision with Matthew Slater during 1-on-1 work.

ODDS AND ENDS

■ The familiar quintet of Braxton Berrios, Gunner Olszewski, Maurice Harris, Phillip Dorsett, and Patrick Chung worked on punt and kickoff returns.

■ Michael Bennett and Shaq Mason squared off in back-to-back pass rush 1-on-1s. Mason muted Bennett in Round 1 before Bennett flattened Mason in the rematch. Trent Harris (he’s having a really good under-the-radar summer) flashed quickness and power during his reps. Nobody seems to enjoy those trench battles quite as much as Ted Karras, just ask rookie Terez Hall.

■ Joe Thuney and Adam Butler had a couple of thunderous collisions as well.

■ James White was sent on a penalty lap after Jamie Collins stripped the ball from the running back’s hands.

■ Keionta Davis (offsides) and Tyree St. Louis (false start) also ran laps for 1-on-1 drill infractions.

■ Danny Etling led one group of offensive players on a double lap after a losing battle. It was a struggle for newcomer Martez Ivey.

■ Davis batted down a pass at the line during a full-team drill.

POSTPRACTICE PORTRAITS

■ Offensive lineman Martez Ivey received some 1-on-1 coaching from Dante Scarnecchia.

■ Cornerback Keion Crossen worked on his handwork technique with the help of veteran safety Duron Harmon.

■ Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer, and Jarrett Stidham did some extra throwing, with Stephon Gilmore doing the receiving.

■ Linebacker Christian Sam broke up a Stidham pass intended for Danny Etling.

■ Rookie running back Damien Harris carried Brandon Bolden’s gear to the locker room.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

■ Thursday: Practice, 9:15 a.m.

■ Friday: TBA

■ Saturday TBA

