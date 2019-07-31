WR Michael Thomas agrees to $100 million deal with Saints

The agreement brings to an end Thomas’s training camp holdout that spanned five practices. He is expected to join practice on Thursday.

Andrew Kessler of the agency Athletes First, who joined colleague David Mulugheta in negotiating the deal with the Saints, said the contract pays Thomas about $61 million in guaranteed salary and bonuses.

The New Orleans Saints and leading receiver Michael Thomas agreed to a new five-year, $100 million contract, his agent said Wednesday.

Currently, Thomas’s average annual pay of $20 million represents a new high for NFL receivers, eclipsing the $18 million per year paid to Cleveland’s Odell Beckham Jr.

Last season, Thomas ranked first in the NFL in catches with 125, sixth in yards receiving with 1,405 and tied for 10th with nine touchdowns.

Kuechly held out

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was held out of the second half of practice in Spartanburg, S.C., after getting tangled up in a pile during a 9-on-7 play.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera declined to specify the nature of the injury, saying trainers were purposely being ‘‘overly cautious’’ with the six-time Pro Bowler and former Boston College star.

Kuechly ended up on the ground on the play but it was difficult to determine what happened.

He stood alongside head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion with his helmet on afterward and asked to return to practice. Trainers refused to let him.

When asked to discuss the specific nature of the injury, Rivera said ‘‘I can't, because I don’t know. I haven’t talked to anybody other than (knowing) he got caught up in a pile up.’’

Kuechly has suffered three concussions during his seven-year NFL career.

Claim denied

The Minnesota Supreme Court in Minneapolis dismissed former Vikings defensive lineman Al Noga’s claim that his dementia is related to concussions he suffered during his playing years with the NFL team.

In a unanimous decision, the high court threw out Noga’s workers’ compensation award. The court said the Vikings’ treatment of Noga’s headaches with over-the-counter medicines was sufficient and that his claim, filed in 2015, came too late. Noga played for the Vikings from 1988-1992.

McCoy pays officer

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy paid $55,000 to a Philadelphia police officer following an arbitrator’s ruling that the player and another man injured the officer during a nightclub brawl more than three years ago . . . Buffalo Bills starting center Mitch Morse is out indefinitely after being placed in the NFL's concussion protocol. Coach Sean McDermott provided no details on how Morse was hurt other than saying the concussion diagnosis came on Tuesday.