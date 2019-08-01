Center Ryan Kalil ends brief retirement, signs on with Jets

The 34-year-old Kalil, who started just six games last season for Carolina after dealing with a neck injury, will need to pass a physical Friday before signing his contract with New York. Financial terms weren’t immediately available. NFL Network reported the deal is worth $8.4 million.

The two-time All-Pro said all last season that it was his final one. He walked away from the game when his contract expired after 12 NFL seasons — all with the Panthers. He apparently had a change of heart in recent weeks and is expected to anchor an offensive line that had a question mark at the center position. Jonotthan Harrison had been slated to start, but he has been mostly a backup during his six-year career.

Kalil will join the Jets one week into training camp practices. He’ll have more than a month to work with quarterback Sam Darnold and the rest of New York’s offense.

Newton going slow

Cam Newton said like many Carolina Panthers fans, he also breathed a sigh of relief after uncorking a 45-yard pass completion to wide receiver Curtis Samuel on the first day of training camp. But the Panthers quarterback cautioned that his rehab from offseason arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder remains ‘‘a work in progress.’’

‘‘I don’t want people to assume, ‘Oh, Cam is back,’ ’’ Newton said. ‘‘I’m doing a lot of work behind the scenes to make sure that I’m able to practice and to practice with the capabilities I know I can and the team expects me to.’’

The Panthers are taking a cautious approach with the 30-year-old quarterback so far. He’s been held out of team drills three times in eight days as trainers look to ease him back into action and not overload his shoulder. The 2015 league MVP struggled last season with shoulder problems, preventing him from throwing more than 20 yards downfield.

Kicker Dawson retires

Kicker Phil Dawson retired from the NFL at age 44 after 20 seasons. He spent his first 14 seasons with the Browns and will sign a one-day contract to ceremonially retire with the franchise. Dawson played in 305 games — the seventh most in league history — and ranks 11th with 1,847 points. Dawson, who scored 1,271 points with the Browns, trailing only Hall of Famer Lou Groza in team history, played with the Cardinals the last two seasons . . . Jaguars rookie linebacker Quincy Williams, a third-round draft pick who showed enough over the last three months to lock down a starting spot, will miss 4-6 weeks because of a torn meniscus in his right knee. The team said Williams has an outside shot at returning in time for the Sept. 8 season opener . . . Seahawks rookie first-round pick L.J. Collier will be sidelined for at least a few weeks after the defensive end suffered a badly sprained ankle in practice earlier this week . . . Disgraced NFL star Darren Sharper’s attempt to get out of a 2016 plea deal and 18-year prison sentence in a sexual assault case has been rejected by a federal judge. Attorneys for Sharper argued in a motion filed last year that he was not adequately advised by his previous lawyers on the consequences of his 2016 guilty plea, which arose from allegations that Sharper drugged and sexually assaulted as many as 16 women in four states.