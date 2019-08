Using the key points quarterback Tom Brady made in his letter to the Pro Football Hall of Fame electors supporting the candidacy of his former teammate, cornerback Ty Law, the Globe’s Ben Volin analyzed game film to illustrate and explain exactly what Brady meant.

Film study: What made Ty Law great (according to Tom Brady) Share Email to a Friend Embed Former Patriots cornerback Ty Law was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this year. (Audio: Shelby Lum / Globe Staff, Video: Mark Gartsbeyn / Globe Correspondent)