‘We have no control over Josh Gordon’: Bill Belichick addresses status of suspended wideout

What’s the status of Josh Gordon? Bill Belichick doesn’t have an answer for you.

“We don’t have anything to do with Josh Gordon,” the Patriots head coach said at a training camp press conference Thursday morning. “He’s suspended. You need to talk to the league. We have no control over Josh Gordon.”

Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy last season. While Belichick gave few details, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spoke about his former teammate after practice on Wednesday.