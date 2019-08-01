Right now, Patriots defense is far ahead of the offense

The offense is in flux and is struggling. With Isaiah Wynn still being held out of competitive drills, the Patriots are patchworking the left side of their offensive line. Of the wide receivers currently practicing, only Phillip Dorsett has caught an in-game pass from Tom Brady. Of the tight ends, only Ben Watson has any history with the Patriots, the most recent of it coming in 2010. They’re missing a few key players, they don’t know each other well yet, and it shows.

The defense is balling. Nine of last year’s starters from the Super Bowl are back, and the two departures (Trey Flowers and Malcom Brown) have good, veteran replacements. They’re deep at linebacker, have an embarrassment of riches in the secondary, and, most important, know how to play together.

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots offense and defense are in different places right now. That much is clear thus far through training camp.

“It’s got to be a lot better, personally, collectively, I think all around,” Watson said after the offense was dominated in practice Wednesday. “You guys were here, you watched it, we watched it and participated in it. You get one opportunity a day. You hate to come out and waste it, so to speak.”

Like that session, Thursday’s practice was lopsided in favor of the defense.

Early on, a series of 11-on-11 drills was so full of mistakes that the offense was asked to run back-to-back penalty laps. There were two false starts, one by Shaq Mason and another by James Ferentz, then the nail in the coffin was a botched handoff between Brady and Sony Michel.

When the receivers and defensive backs went at it in a series of one-on-ones, the DBs won 10 of 19. Normally, that drill should be easier on the offense. The last time someone completed a pass on Stephon Gilmore feels like a distant memory; during full team drills, he’s rarely even targeted.

“We’ve got a very good defense this year,” Brady said. “Those guys are challenging us every day. It’s hard to complete passes on our secondary. That’s just the reality.”

It certainly seems that way. It’s early and it’s just camp, but it will be revealing to see how this defense stacks up during joint practices with the Lions and Titans over the next two weeks and, likewise, whether the offense looks a bit better.

For now, buy stock in this defense, which is heavy on smart, veteran players who have worked together for a long time. Because of that, they’ve bypassed some of the normal hiccups that come early on in camp.

“It’s different than years past where we’ve had a new guy or two that we’re trying to incorporate,” said Devin McCourty. “This year we have a lot of familiar faces.”

It never truly comes out that way, McCourty said, but this group can strive to “be perfect.”

One difference from years past is that this group has mostly avoided unforced errors in practice. They also know each other’s games and the system well enough that when the offense shows them something new, they can make adjustments right then and there instead of waiting until they get into the meeting room after practice to go over it.

That’s just not the situation the offense is in right now. Dorsett said that he’s taken on more of a leadership role since the receivers room is so young and inexperienced.

“I feel like I know the offense, know all the positions,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of new guys. We know we’ve got a long way to go. We’ve got to keep fighting.”

They have fought back — it’s not as if the defense is out there against Foxborough High — and there are good plays worth mentioning. Undrafted rookie receiver Jakobi Meyers had two great catches Thursday and looks like a find, while N’Keal Harry got over his case of the dropsies from Wednesday and had a very good bounce-back day.

This includes a few checkdowns, but Brady finished the day strong with a touchdown pass to Dorsett and was a respectable 14 of 19 in 11-on-11 drills.

It’s easy to take results from early in training camp too seriously. What they can offer, moreso than any clear picture of what will be good and what will be bad come September, is an idea of what different units’ needs are and goals should be.

Right now, the defense is striving for perfection. As for the offense? They still need to get to know each other.

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.