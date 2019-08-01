Rookie Chase Winovich had rush job after Patriots practice

The rookie defensive end out of Michigan caught the attention of Tom Brady after practice recently and the most famous Wolverine of them all put him right to work.

FOXBOROUGH — Chase Winovich found himself in the right place at the right time to do a little alumni networking.

Brady needed someone to provide a little pressure — and deliver a few glancing blows — as he got in a little extra throwing after the final practice horn sounded.

Winovich, who has been staying after class regularly anyway, eagerly jumped in to help out. Now, as Brady backpedals to deliver passes to a staffer, Winovich charges at him before hitting him with a blocking pad.

“I’ve been getting work in after practice every single day [and] I just happened to be there,’’ Winovich said Thursday. “We already had kind of a [Michigan] relationship. There’s a lot of veterans out here getting extra work in [and] I figured it was a good opportunity to get to know him a little better and help the team out any way I can.’’

Brady, who said Wednesday he wanted to “put on a few more pounds and try to absorb the hits a little bit more [this season],’’ won’t take a lot of abuse in camp but working these drills with Winovich could help him get used to moving and playing with the extra weight.

While Winovich said he goes at Brady as hard as he can, he has stopped short of delivering anything menacing with the blocking pad.

“He wouldn’t want me to hold anything back,’’ said Winovich. “You can’t be in his position if you’re not tough. He’s awesome.”

The extra sessions don’t last very long but Winovich acknowledged, “you lose track of time when you’re having fun.’’

Welcome change

In an effort to change/loosen things up, Bill Belichick will throw out different wrinkles in practice and one of the most popular — units switching sides of the ball — happened at the end of practice.

Stephon Gilmore played quarterback — he was a great one back in his high school days — for three goal-line plays late in practice and managed to produce one touchdown.

Gilmore delivered a drop handoff to Jonathan Jones, who was just too quick for any of the offensive turned defensive players to stop. On second down, Gilmore’s pass to flanker Jamie Collins fell incomplete, though cornerback Maurice Harris was flagged for pass interference.

On the last play, Gilmore threw a bubble screen to Duron Harmon , but he was stopped short of the goal line on a nice play from N’Keal Harry.

“We actually had some good plays drawn up,’’ said a smiling Devin McCourty. “We had a couple guys who didn’t believe in what we were doing and that’s all I’ll say. That really hurt us as a group, but our first play was a touchdown. Bill makes it hard. We’ve got to go 2 for 3 [to win]. When we’ve got to score two touchdowns out of three, I mean, if we throw one bad pass it’s [over]. So, maybe next year.’’

Andrews returns

Center David Andrews, who missed the first few days of camp said he “had something I was dealing with” and said he’s “got a lot of work to do to catch up.’’ He was a full participant Thursday . . . Belichick reiterated again that suspended receiver Josh Gordon’s status is a league matter . . . Rookie punter Jake Bailey did some work as the kickoff guy . . . One of Stephen Gostkowski’s field goal attempts sailed through the upright and landed in the media area, knocking a laptop right out of one reporter’s hands . . . Brady was revealed as No. 6 on the NFL Network’s Top 100 players of 2019. Not sure how official these rankings are, but quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (No. 4) and Drew Brees (No. 2) finished ahead of Brady, who ended 2019 with Super Bowl crown No. 6.

